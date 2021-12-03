Travelers to U.S.: Can They Get Their Tests Back in Time?
LONDON – Deborah Tudhope was getting nervous. An American lawyer living in London was hoping to return to the United States in two weeks to see her 96-year-old mother, who lives in a retirement home in Maine. But because of the Omicron-powered travel restrictions announced by the White House on Thursday, she’s worried the trip won’t happen.
Ms Tudhope, 72, had to reschedule her required coronavirus test for the day before her flight, which the airline had already postponed for a day. While changing the rules by the hour, she said she faced many obstacles: leaving Britain, moving to the United States, and visiting her mother at home.
“I don’t know how it will all work out,” said Ms. Tudhope, who described herself as frustrated, if not surprised, by the confusion. “But I’m sure the flights are re-bookable.”
Such private dramas are resounding around the world, as thousands of people – Americans living abroad and foreigners hoping to visit the United States – face new complications of holiday travel in the age of covid.
The spread of the Omicron type over the past week has added even more uncertainty to the already filled exercise. On Thursday, the Biden administration reduced the time for covid testing to one day before departure, ignoring the vaccination status for international travelers to the United States.
As a result, passengers are worried about whether they will get test results in time for their flights, or whether their countries may impose stricter travel bans when they are away.
The United States has abolished mandatory seven-day isolation on arrivals, with many passengers saying their plans would be torpedoes. It also did not upgrade its standard for acceptable covid screens from antigen to PCR testing, which could take a long time to come to fruition.
But the new one-day window for testing announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still adds an extra layer of preflight stress.
Paula Tolton, 23, an American student from Taipei, Taiwan, who will be in Jacksonville, Fla. Next month. Planning to go home to visit her family here, she said she was worried the new rules might miss her flight. Even previous test requirements for the United States, negative results on one The test, within three days of arrival in the country, “created maximum anxiety,” she said.
“I had this stress when the PCR test didn’t come back when I was flying in April,” she said. “I was scared.”
Public-health experts say there is a good reason to reduce the time frame for test results: this will lead to more infections among passengers. And since the results of antigen tests are usually available within a few hours, it is possible to take the test and get the results within the stipulated time.
Devi Sridhar, head of the World Public Health Program at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Negative testing is a good idea, especially when fully vaccinated people can transmit the virus.” But she acknowledged that the patchwork of travel restrictions and the changing nature of the rules are taking a toll on people.
“Uncertainty is destroying the travel industry and people’s confidence in bookings and travel,” said Professor Sridhar. “They need a standard approach in all countries and stability over time.”
Travel agents expressed relief that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not recommend a seven-day isolation. Jean-Pierre Moss, president of Les Enterprises du Voyages, which represents France’s leading travel agency and tour operators, said: “Don’t go to New York to isolate yourself in a nine-square-meter hotel room.
After more than a year of disruption related to the epidemic, Mr Mass said many passengers were accustomed to the testing requirements and would probably not be spared by the new rules. But he said the lack of certainty – and the sudden change of government in response to a new kind of perceived threat – is keeping people at home. After picking up in the summer and early autumn, he said business has shrunk by about 25 percent in the past few weeks compared to the same period in 2019.
“For the United States, we have sold almost no trip in the last four to five days,” said Mr Mass, although it is a popular destination for French tourists, who arrive in New York City at Christmas time.
What makes the latest unrest particularly painful for many is that the United States eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers a few weeks ago, bringing tears to their eyes.
At the same time, the journey between Europe and the United States in the early stages of the epidemic was resumed after a long hiatus. According to a spokesman for the Fiat of the Association of Italian Travel Agents, flights between the United States and Italy have been packed to the brim in recent days, with bookings at almost the same level as in 2019.
British Airways, Air France and United Airlines have added more trans-Atlantic flights, while ITA Airways, an Italian carrier, has added daily connections between John F. Kennedy International Airport in Rome and New York.
Officials in Italy say the country is ready to deal with the increase in trials for passengers traveling to the United States. In the weeks since the government began requiring frequent, negative tests for all unvaccinated Italian workers, the pharmacy has performed a million rapid tests a day.
“The possibility of faster swabs for travelers to the US is not a problem for pharmacies here,” said Marco Cosolo, president of Federpharma, Italy’s largest association of private pharmacies.
According to Seung-ho Choi, deputy director of risk communications at the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Korea built the capacity to perform an average of 68,000 PCR tests per day in November. The results are almost always available within 24 hours, he said, adding that even when hospitals are closed, passengers who catch early morning flights will have to find hospitals that offer tests.
The UK is one of several countries that needs tests for travelers arriving within a day or two of their recent arrival. Randox Laboratories, a British company that provides covid tests for travel, said on Thursday that it had increased its PCR testing capabilities to a peak of 180,000 tests, with changes announced for travelers entering the UK last weekend.
This will help process trials for passengers traveling to the United States, the company said.
For Europeans with ties to the United States, the new rules are just updated wildcards that are already living in a constant stream.
“What a nightmare – enough!” Alice Volpy, 28, spoke about the impending U.S. sanctions.
At the onset of the epidemic, Ms. Volpe, an Italian living in New York, said she had not been able to return home to Italy for several months due to a travel ban in her country. When she finally reached home, a travel ban imposed by the US prevented her from returning to New York to visit her boyfriend.
“The most frustrating part is that you can never plan more than a week in advance because everything can change every day,” said Ms. Volpi, who insisted on a plan to visit her boyfriend for Christmas. “It doesn’t let me keep quiet.”
For some Americans living abroad who fear that if Omicron proves to be a deadly threat, the border will be closed again, the solution is to increase their travel time. Testing requirements are stressful, he said, but the Biden administration is unlikely to eventually cut travel routes altogether.
“I’m most worried about not seeing my family,” said Sarah Little, 25, who left New York for London in September to study. She initially planned to go home near Christmas, but is now trying to book a flight early next week.
“It would be disastrous if I didn’t get home,” Ms. Little said.
Gaia Pianigiani And Emma Bubola Report contributions from Rome; Saskia Solomon and Isabella Kwai in London; Aurelian Briden from Paris; John Eun in Seoul and Sheryl Gay Stolberg in Washington.
