Travelers to U.S.: Can They Get Their Tests Back in Time?

LONDON – Deborah Tudhope was getting nervous. An American lawyer living in London was hoping to return to the United States in two weeks to see her 96-year-old mother, who lives in a retirement home in Maine. But because of the Omicron-powered travel restrictions announced by the White House on Thursday, she’s worried the trip won’t happen.

Ms Tudhope, 72, had to reschedule her required coronavirus test for the day before her flight, which the airline had already postponed for a day. While changing the rules by the hour, she said she faced many obstacles: leaving Britain, moving to the United States, and visiting her mother at home.

“I don’t know how it will all work out,” said Ms. Tudhope, who described herself as frustrated, if not surprised, by the confusion. “But I’m sure the flights are re-bookable.”

Such private dramas are resounding around the world, as thousands of people – Americans living abroad and foreigners hoping to visit the United States – face new complications of holiday travel in the age of covid.