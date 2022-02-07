Traveling Nurse Allegedly Sets Staffer On Fire At Hackensack University Medical Center – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A male nurse allegedly set a female staff member on fire in an attack at Hackensack University Medical Center Monday morning.

In a statement, the hospital said there was “an incident between a contracted agency nurse” and the staffer in a break room.

The hospital says the nurse entered the break room and set the woman on fire. The hospital says the nurse then left the hospital and drove off.

The victim is being treated at another hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” the hospital said in a statement.

The Hackensack Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

The hospital said contracted agency nurses travel to various different locations to help out during staffing shortages, and the vendor which supplies them is responsible for carrying out background checks, drug screening, and license review. The suspect was cleared to work and had been at the hospital since mid-November.