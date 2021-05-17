Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, 15, claims his ex Shanna Moakler is an absent mom



Travis Barker’s daughter has accused his ex-wife Shanna Moakler of being an absent mom.

The 15-year-old took to Instagram to talk out after her mom Shanna made feedback about Travis’ new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, together with the declare that her marriage to the Blink-182 drummer ended when he had an affair with Kourtney’s sister Kim.

Alabama shared what gave the impression to be a screenshot of a message from Shanna to somebody unknown, and wrote within the caption: ‘All people thinks my mom is superb, Matthew is nothing however terrible to her not solely that however he cheats on her.

Shanna, 46, has been courting mannequin and actor Matthew Rondeau on and off in latest months.

He has been criticized for by no means posting images of the mother-of-three on his social media whereas Shanna often paperwork their romantic escapades.

‘My mom has by no means utterly been in my life, are you able to guys cease portray her out to be an superb mom. Did your mom ask to see you on Mom’s Day trigger mine did not? I am carried out retaining a secret, actuality reveals.’ Alabama added.

In Shanna’s message, which gave the impression to be in response to an unknown Instagram person, the mannequin mentioned: ‘I divorced Travis as a result of I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he is in love together with her sister…It is all gross…I am not the dangerous man!’

She additionally claimed that Travis controls Alabama’s social media and that she ‘will get blamed for [Alabama’s] sexualization’.

‘How does a father permit her to behave like that and do lives at 4am? With males twice her age…’ she wrote.

It is not simply Alabama however Shanna’s different little one, son Landon, 17, who thinks Shanna may very well be extra concerned in her youngsters’ lives.

Responding to a TikTok commentator who implied that he and his sibling had been siding with their father, Landon replied: ‘Truly, should you weren’t such a dumbass, you’d notice our mom has by no means been in our lives and is not in our lives like our dad is.’

And Landon has additionally made it clear which of his dad and mom’ relationships he helps.

On April 16, Landon known as Shanna and Matthew the ‘most on and off relationship ever’ and informed his mom, ‘You are able to do so a lot better.’ in feedback beneath certainly one of Shanna’s posts that includes her youthful beau.

He then commented on a photograph of Travis and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian practically two weeks later and known as the couple’s romance ‘Real love’ on April 28.

Shanna and Travis had been married from October 2004 to 2006 and as soon as had their very own actuality present, Meet The Barkers, which documented their on a regular basis life with their youngsters. Shanna additionally has 22-year-old daughter Atiana with ex accomplice Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis was recognized to briefly date Kim’s pal Paris Hilton after his divorce however Shanna’s claims he dated Kim are unsubstantiated.

In response to Alabama’s claims, Shanna was requested why her youngsters spend extra time with their father in an Instagram Q&A.

Making it everlasting: Travis is now with Kourtney Kardashian and the couple have been exhibiting off their romance on social media

‘As a result of he lives behind two gates, has a mega mansion and is cooler than me.’ she replied.

‘LOL, we’ve shared custody however our youngsters are older. We’re very shut.’

It comes after Shanna spoke to Folks about Travis’ PDA with girlfriend Kourtney.

‘I am very a lot over my ex,’ the actress, 46, informed the positioning. ‘It has been a very long time. Nevertheless, do I feel among the PDA that he is doing together with her is bizarre? [Yes].’

Not solely that, however Shanna identified some similarities between Travis’ new romance with Kourtney and their former marriage.

‘The film, True Romance, that I really feel like they have been bonding over was the theme of our wedding ceremony. Our daughter’s named after the character within the film. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that… I simply assume it is bizarre,’ Shanna informed the positioning.

Travis received a True Romance impressed tattoo on his leg again in March, and the couple often quote the film of their social media feedback. Extra just lately Travis had a aircraft fly a banner wishing Kourtney a cheerful birthday.

‘My youngsters appear to actually like her and her household, in order that’s key,’ Shanna informed Folks.