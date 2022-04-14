Travis Etienne on being injured during disastrous 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars season: ‘I missed a great one’



Travis Eaton missed the entire 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a season-ending leg injury in the preseason.

While being injured is not the norm for the NFL season, Eaton admitted on Tuesday that he has made a good choice to miss considering all the dramas of Urban Meyer’s short-term tenure as Jacksonville coach. The team went 3-14 and is now the first pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

“Just looking at the results, you’re definitely liking, ‘Wow, if there’s one year to be missed, I’ve missed a great one,'” Eatin said.

Etienne was a standout at Clemson before the Jaguars picked him with his 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At the time, Mayor envisioned Etienne in a role like Percy Harvin or Debo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, and the Jaguars chose him, leaving James Robinson behind on the roster.

But after Etienne was injured in the preseason, that role was no longer fruitful. He has yet to play an NFL regular season and has recovered about 85-90% from a left leg injury to Frank Frank last August, he said Tuesday.

Now that the term of the disastrous mayor is in the rearview mirror, this year is a new beginning for Jaguar and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Etienne’s teammates in Clemson.

After signing with the team earlier this year, the Jaguars now have Doug Pederson as their head coach, a Super Bowl-winning coach.

Etienne, who underwent surgery for his injury, said he began to feel better after he began rehab at the team facility in Jacksonville.

“I didn’t realize it then, but I was kind of depressed and couldn’t do the things I love to do,” he told ESPN. “It was my leg, so I couldn’t do anything. So it was really weird, and I didn’t really realize how much it affected me. But my mom was there and she helped me somehow. Don’t lose. When I was able to get back to the building with the boys, it really helped me a lot, just seeing them every day and living through them. “

Etienne said her injury bothers her when she is in pain after a long workout.

When healed, Etin has the potential to be an explosive weapon for the Jaguars. He ran for 4,952 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per four seasons at Clemson. He also made a total of 1,155 receiving yards and 78 touchdowns during his college days.

“I’m sure they plan to get the ball in my hands,” Etienne said of his role with the Jaguars this season. “I feel like a special player with the ball in my hand.”