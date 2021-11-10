Travis Scott’s Ties to Houston Could Complicate Astroworld Investigation

HOUSTON – As his musical career progressed, Travis Scott developed a more than usual relationship between the rap megastar and the leaders of his hometown. He knew the Houston police chief. On Thanksgiving day, his mother gave him a turkey with the mayor. He got the key to the city.

Those additions add a layer of complexity to the already-freighted criminal investigation into the deaths of eight young concertgoers, who collapsed as the crowd headed towards the stage when Mr. Scott performed Friday night during his Astroworld festival in Houston.

According to city officials, Houston police officers were working as event organizers to provide security at both the clock and the moonlight. Now the city’s fire department, along with the same police department, is responsible for the investigation.

One of the questions touching on the role of local police was the decision on when and how to stop the performance of Mr. Scott, who continued the show for about 40 minutes after the city declared it a “mass casualty event.” Concert.