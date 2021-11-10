Travis Scott’s Ties to Houston Could Complicate Astroworld Investigation
HOUSTON – As his musical career progressed, Travis Scott developed a more than usual relationship between the rap megastar and the leaders of his hometown. He knew the Houston police chief. On Thanksgiving day, his mother gave him a turkey with the mayor. He got the key to the city.
Those additions add a layer of complexity to the already-freighted criminal investigation into the deaths of eight young concertgoers, who collapsed as the crowd headed towards the stage when Mr. Scott performed Friday night during his Astroworld festival in Houston.
According to city officials, Houston police officers were working as event organizers to provide security at both the clock and the moonlight. Now the city’s fire department, along with the same police department, is responsible for the investigation.
One of the questions touching on the role of local police was the decision on when and how to stop the performance of Mr. Scott, who continued the show for about 40 minutes after the city declared it a “mass casualty event.” Concert.
On Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner met with top officials from both agencies and his office released a collection of permits issued by the city for the festival. “No effort will be spared,” the mayor told reporters at an unrelated event. “How did this happen? Where did it go wrong? Who threw the ball and who threw it?”
At the same time, during the county commissioner’s meeting, Houston’s top county official, Lina Hidalgo, reiterated her strong interest in an independent investigation into the death.
But any inquiry by the county can be difficult. According to a person familiar with the discussion about an independent investigation requesting anonymity to share details of a private conversation, the criminal investigation announced by city police chief Troy Finner has limited the county’s ability to do anything. Immediately after the concert. Ms. Hidalgo is considering bringing in outside law firms or other third-party investigators.
Ms Hidalgo’s spokeswoman Rafael Lemaitre said: “Judge Hidalgo is keen to find out what could have prevented this tragedy, if anything, by taking a closer look at every aspect of what happened. He further added that he wanted to see a “calm, objective analysis” of what went wrong and what could be done better in the future.
Chief Finner said Saturday that discussions were under way between police and fire officials, promoters and representatives of the venue, NRG Park, about the best way to end the concert early. They feared a “riot”, he said.
“You can’t just shut down when you have 50,000 and more than 50,000 people,” said Chief Finner. “I think that part was pretty good.”
On Monday, Chief Finner addressed a report in The New York Times that he had visited the musician in his trailer before his show to express his concern about the crowd.
“I express my concern for public safety,” said the chief, who knows Mr Scott personally. In a statement posted on Twitter“The meeting was brief and respectful.”
By Tuesday, city investigators appeared to be investigating themselves. The FBI’s local branch has offered to help, but the Houston Police Department has not requested help, a bureau spokesman said. State police have not taken up the role of inquiry.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday what Houston police are investigating. Department spokesman Victor Sentis declined to comment.
The cause of death of eight people killed during the concert – between the ages of 14 and 27 – has not yet been determined. The county’s medical examiner said it could take a few more weeks.
It can be difficult to pinpoint the culprit in a large-scale event where witnesses described a growing crowd that crushed and trampled people who had lost consciousness and fell to the ground. More than 300 people were injured, including a 9-year-old boy in a critically ill coma.
“Crime should be gross negligence, rising to the level of criminal misconduct, and this is an extremely high bar,” said Steven Edelman, a lawyer and vice president of the Event Safety Alliance, a trade association that focuses on safety in live events. .
“I don’t see any basis for criminal liability at this very early stage,” he said, but added a word of caution that remained largely unknown.
Dozens of civil lawsuits have been filed by injured concert performers and the families of those whose loved ones were killed.
Tony Buzby, a lawyer representing the victim’s family, Axel Acosta, said they would set up a timeline to show that festival organizers and security have lost control since the event opened on Friday.
Given the role of the officers in this incident, can the police department be trusted to conduct an impartial investigation? Bujbi did. “It simply came to our notice then. “How many organizations can properly inspect themselves?”
Confusion at the event was predicted by organizers and the city after a stampede at the 2019 AstroWorld event, and at least three people were injured. This year, security was beefed up with more police cover and a stronger fence.
Still, many in the city missed the event and Mr. Scott – Jack B. Webster was born – in a positive light. The musician spent the days leading up to this year’s celebration around Houston for community events with his Charitable Foundation.
The festival, named after one of Mr Scott’s albums, created a sense of nostalgia among Houstonians and revived the name of a popular amusement park where many spent their days as children on the Texas hurricane or greased lightin roller coaster.
“When I heard that Travis Scott was doing such an event, that memory came back,” said Dwight Boykins, a former city council member who knew Mr. Scott’s father. “He was trying to bring happiness and joy back. That’s what I assumed. “
In 2018, after the first Astroworld Festival, Mayor Turner announced that November 18 would be “Astroworld Day”.
The following year, Mr. Turner appeared on stage with Mr. Scott at Astroworld and gave him the keys to the city. The mayor said Mr. Scott’s festival inspired him to try to build a new, permanent amusement park like the old one.
“We are very grateful to this person for putting Houston on the map,” he said. “This city loves you.”
