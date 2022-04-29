Travon Walker’s message to Jaguars front office after picking him No. 1: ‘You won’t regret it’



Travan Walker had a message for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night when he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Walker, a former Georgia standout, will be expected to immediately strengthen the defense and help the team get back to what it was on football.

“I want to start by thanking the entire top floor organization, owner, GM, coaching staff, everyone for giving me this great opportunity, and I promise you, you won’t regret it. I’m ready to work, though,” Walker said.

He added that the last 24 hours have been somewhat “nerve-racking”.

“For me these last 24 hours, I can’t say – it’s been somewhat nerve-racking from all the media. I’m not big in the media, and there must be a lot of media in the draft,” Walker said. “I’m a guy who was talked about very well. But in the last 24 hours I’ve been taking it, trying to spend this whole time with my family. I’m just enjoying this moment with my family.”

High expectations and the idea that every experienced player in the league would like to pick No. 1 in his place will be one of the issues that Walker will have to deal with in 2022. He was asked how he got the best advice he could get. Will be able to handle all that.

“The thing that always sticks with me is stay where your feet are. You can’t do more than you expect, so just run my business, do what I do and don’t do any harm to it. It’s bigger than that, “he said.

Jaguar general manager Trent Balke and coach Doug Pederson also detailed what they saw in Walker and what made him their top pick.

“He has played above and below the scrimmage line anywhere, from zero tactics to seven tactics,” said Balke. “I played on two points outside the edge, which would be very useful in our scheme. That versatility, the ability to stop the run, the ability to rush the passer, has a lot of work to do, but a lot of talent. It works well.”

Pederson said it was also about some of his measurements.

“It’s just his athleticism, his length, his ability to bend angles. The thing you can see with this guy is his versatility. He’s played above and below the defensive line in Georgia,” Pederson said. “Just a great kid. She’s going to be great for the locker room. Really, I think, for us, too, get her here, get her up as soon as possible, and I think getting her in a position and putting her in a really good position. Let it be, and that’s where we feel it will really have the biggest impact on us. “

Walker was a standout defensive lineman for Georgia, ending his career with a national championship before being declared for the draft. In 13 games in 2021, he had a total of 33 tackles and 7.5 sacks. As the draft approached, he began to remove the draft boards.

Walker will stand in line near linebackers Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaison, as well as Malcolm Brown, Foley Fatukasi and Roy Robertson-Harris.