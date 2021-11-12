Treasure Hunter Who Got Lost in Yellowstone Must Repay Cost of Rescue

In August 2018, Mark Lantis’ mother dropped him off on a trailhead in Yellowstone National Park to find the treasure of a fantastic millionaire. But after walking down the sidewalk and getting lost in the Wyoming backcountry, Mr. Lantis needed a helicopter airlift.

In the end, he did not find the treasure, but he was accused of reckless behavior. Following a hearing before a presiding judge in 2019, Mr. Lantis was convicted and sentenced to five years of probation without supervision. He was banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years and ordered to pay a 2,880 fine to cover defense costs.

A former oil worker in the 40’s, Shri. Lantis appealed the ruling in U.S. District Court in Wyoming, arguing that the legal definition of negligence does not apply to his case. When that court upheld the decision, he appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. Last week, the appellate court also upheld his conviction, concluding that Mr. When Lantis decided to search for the treasure buried by millionaire Forrest Fenn, he “consciously ignored the known risk.”

“I’m going to fight, I’ll tell you,” Mr. Lantis said in an interview Thursday. Mr Lantis, who is unemployed and has been represented by public defenders since the case began, said he was aware he could pay a legal fee to keep up with the charges, but hoped another public defender would be appointed. Case.