Treasure Hunter Who Got Lost in Yellowstone Must Repay Cost of Rescue
In August 2018, Mark Lantis’ mother dropped him off on a trailhead in Yellowstone National Park to find the treasure of a fantastic millionaire. But after walking down the sidewalk and getting lost in the Wyoming backcountry, Mr. Lantis needed a helicopter airlift.
In the end, he did not find the treasure, but he was accused of reckless behavior. Following a hearing before a presiding judge in 2019, Mr. Lantis was convicted and sentenced to five years of probation without supervision. He was banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years and ordered to pay a 2,880 fine to cover defense costs.
A former oil worker in the 40’s, Shri. Lantis appealed the ruling in U.S. District Court in Wyoming, arguing that the legal definition of negligence does not apply to his case. When that court upheld the decision, he appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. Last week, the appellate court also upheld his conviction, concluding that Mr. When Lantis decided to search for the treasure buried by millionaire Forrest Fenn, he “consciously ignored the known risk.”
“I’m going to fight, I’ll tell you,” Mr. Lantis said in an interview Thursday. Mr Lantis, who is unemployed and has been represented by public defenders since the case began, said he was aware he could pay a legal fee to keep up with the charges, but hoped another public defender would be appointed. Case.
In his 2010 memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase,” Mr. Fann, an adventurous-loving art dealer and antique collector in New Mexico, said he hid a bronze chest full of gold nuggets and jewelry in the Rocky Mountains at 5,000 o’clock. Feet above sea level. He encouraged people to find out, and thousands of people tried. At least two people died in the process.
Treasure hunts pose a particular risk by making people myopic and less aware, said Chris Boyer, executive director of the nonprofit National Association for Search and Rescue.
“Whenever I get a reward at the end of a journey like that, it definitely focuses on people, right? And sometimes they don’t focus on the right path, ”he said. Boyer said. “They can conveniently ignore the issues, thinking that the benefits outweigh the benefits.”
As stated in the Court of Appeals decision, Mr. Lantis planned a one-day trip on the Mount Holmes Trail, a steep hike in Yellowstone National Park. He was wearing a T-shirt, jeans, a light windbreaker and tennis shoes. Mr Lantis had a small backpack, water, bare spray, a cellphone, a walkie-talkie and a hand-held GPS. He did not pack food.
During his travels, Mr. Lantis noticed bear fur and feces. After reaching the foothills of Mount Holmes, he decided to return. He thought walking down the aisle would help the bear avoid it and be a quick way.
It wasn’t. Mr. Lantis spent the night on the mountain. He says he “didn’t lose” but “basically took a long time.”
Moments after leaving the footpath, Mr. Lantis called his sister to tell her not to leave the park before nightfall. He spent the night “wet, cold, scared,” Mr. Lantis said in an appeal.
The next day, worried about her son, Mr. Lantis’ mother contacted the Yellowstone Park ranger. The ranger contacted Mr. Lantis and asked him to call 911 to get his location better and Mr. Since the battery of Lantis’s cellphone is low. His GPS system was not “detailed enough” to help, Mr. Said Lantis.
Mr. Lantis was eight miles from the rugged country of Mount Holmes, and the park staff seldom visited and visited bears, mountain lions, and wolves. According to the appeal, the ranger had been in touch with Mr. Lantis all day and told him where to walk so that he would eventually cross a marked path. Court documents state that Ranger was “encouraging him and trying to get him out of the backcountry.”
Until that evening, Mr. Lantis said in an interview that he needed help, but only a ranger sent him through the rough country of bears. It was too late in the day to get Mr. Lantis out and rescue him before dark, so the rangers organized a helicopter rescue.
Mr. According to the appeal docket provided by Lantis’s lawyer, the ranger asked the staff of a private film in the area to rescue Mr. Lantis because the helicopters normally used for rescue work were unavailable to reach Mr. Lantis before dark. The park paid for the rescue.
Once Mr. Lantis arrived at the security, the ranger gave him evidence of disorderly conduct, accusing him of “knowingly or recklessly creating a public alarm, nuisance, or threat.”
Charging for defense is rare, although a growing number of states have adopted legislation or are seeking legislation that will allow them to reimburse defense costs in cases of negligence. In Mr Lantis’ case, the use of helicopters made it more expensive to rescue him, Mr Boyer said, adding that he was not involved.
The search for the treasure was less of a problem than Mr. Lantis’s lack of preparation, Mr. Boyer said.
“It’s okay to push your set of skills or your set of knowledge,” he said. “It’s not okay to push your luck.”
Mr Boyer’s organization does not approve of defense charges because, he says, people should not weigh the potential costs if they need to call for help. Mr Boyer worries that the bigger the fine Mr Lantis has collected, the more it will deter people from seeking protection in such situations.
Min. Fan’s treasure was discovered in June 2020 by Jack Stuff, a 32-year-old medical student in Michigan.
Mr Fann died in September 2020 at the age of 90. His grandson revealed his identity as a treasure hunter three months after his grandfather’s death.
Mr Fan announced before his death that someone had found a bronze chest filled with gold and jewelry. Writing on his website, he said the treasure was “under the stars in the lush, wild vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and I hadn’t moved from a hiding place more than 10 years ago.” He did not give the exact location.
#Treasure #Hunter #Lost #Yellowstone #Repay #Cost #Rescue
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.