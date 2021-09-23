Treasury’s Janet Yellen is being tested by debt limit fight

Ms Yellen’s task is compounded by the fact that while she can easily ascribe economic risks to default, the debt ceiling has wrapped up Mr Biden’s entire agenda in a major partisan fight, including a $3.5 trillion spending bill. also includes.

Republicans, including Mr McConnell, have insisted that if Democrats want to pass a major spending bill, they must take responsibility for raising the borrowing limit. Democrats call that position nonsense, noting that the debt limit needs to be raised because lawmakers, including Republicans, have already approved it.

“It sounds like some kind of high-stakes partisan poker on Capitol Hill, and that’s not her background,” said David Wessel, a senior economic fellow at the Brookings Institution who works with Ms Yellen in Brookings.

While lawmakers dispute on Capitol Hill, Ms Yellen’s team at the Treasury is trying to buy as much time as possible. After a two-year suspension of the statutory debt limit that expired in late July, Ms Yellen is employing an array of financial accounting tools known as “extraordinary measures” to prevent a default.

Uncertainty over debt limits hasn’t rocked the markets yet, but Ms Yellen has been receiving briefings by carrier staff several times a week about the state of the country’s finances. They are informing him of the use of extraordinary measures, such as suspending investment of the Exchange Stabilization Fund and issuing new securities to the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, and a careful review of the Treasury’s cash balances. . Since corporate tax receipts are stronger than expected, the debt limit may not be breached from mid to late October, Ms Yellen has told lawmakers.

A Treasury spokeswoman said Ms Yellen is not considering fallback plans such as prioritizing debt payments if Congress fails to act, explaining that the only way for the government to address the debt ceiling is for lawmakers. To increase or suspend the limit. However, it has reviewed some of the ideas that were developed by the Treasury during the 2011 debt limit impasse, when partisan brinkmanship brought the country to the brink of default.

A new report from the Bipartisan Policy Center underscores the fact that if Congress fails to address the debt ceiling, Yellen will have no good choice. For example, if the correct deadline is October 15, the Treasury Department would be about $265 billion short of paying all of its bills by mid-November. About 40 per cent of the outstanding amount will go unpaid.