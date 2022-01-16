Tremont Fire: 15 victims to be remembered at joint funeral on Sunday

Tremont Fireplace: 15 victims to be remembered at joint funeral on Sunday



TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) — Extra tears are certain to be shed on Sunday for the victims of the Bronx hearth tragedy.

Fifteen of the victims will be remembered at a joint funeral. It’s set to begin at 10 a.m., the exact same hour when, Final Sunday, smoke from a hearth inside an house started filling your entire excessive rise.

Sunday marks per week for the reason that calamity that claimed 17 lives at the 19-story constructing on East 181st Road within the Tremont part.

Eight of the victims have been kids.

ALSO READ: High flooring resident saves 3-year-old lady from Bronx excessive rise hearth, reunites her with mom

The fireplace was ignited by an area heater inside a unit on the third flooring. The house’s entrance door didn’t shut when the tenants fled. A kind of tenants spoke to Eyewitness Information.

“You may’t see nothing in every single place. Thick smoke, darkish – you possibly can’t see nothing, so we go to our neighbor’s house and we locked the door,” mentioned Mamadou Wague.

FDNY Commissioner Nigro says the door was not obstructed.

“The door when it was absolutely opened stayed absolutely opened, as a result of it malfunctioned,” Nigro added.

Nigro additionally says one other self-closing door on the fifteenth flooring additionally malfunctioned. The stairwells and halls grew to become an enormous chimney.

The youngest of the victims was two years outdated – the oldest, simply 50.

A funeral for all however two of them is about to happen at the Islamic Cultural Heart of the Bronx.

Nearly as shortly because the catastrophe unfolded, assist started arriving.

ALSO READ | How one can assist households affected by Bronx hearth

Actually, there have been so many donations at a close-by youth heart, many had to be moved to totally different places.

A GoFundMe for the victims raised a half million {dollars} on the primary day – that quantity has now climbed to greater than one million.

Full checklist of victims:

–2-year-old Ousmane Konteh

–5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou

–5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh

–6-year-old Omar Jambang

–11-year-old Mariam Dukureh

–12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh

–12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh

–12-year-old Seydou Toure

–19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh

–21-year-ol Fatoumata Drammeh

–27-year-old Sera Janneh

–31-year-old Isatou Jabbie

–37-year-old Haja Dukureh

–43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara

–47-year-old Hagi Jawara

–49-year-old Haji Dukaray

–50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh

———-

* Extra Bronx information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Observe us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip