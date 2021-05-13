Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan REACTS to Amit Kumar’s criticism about the Kishore Kumar special episode; Here’s how BTS members call each other by their nicknames





It’s that point of the day after we convey to you the trending leisure information. Maran, Anu Malik, BTS, Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, Sushant Singh Rajput, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan, Amit Kumar, and others are part of our high leisure information right this moment. So learn on to know extra about right this moment’s newsmakers. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal’s newest photos will make you need to steal her outfits

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan REACTS to Amit Kumar’s HARSH criticism about the Kishore Kumar special episode

Of late, Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines for all mistaken causes. The final weekend episode, which was supposed to be a tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, turned out to be a dud as viewers blatantly slammed the makers and judges for ruining the singer’s legacy. Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, was invited as the special visitor, additionally criticised the episode in the most brutal means potential. He mentioned that he did not like the episode even a bit and wished it cease. Whereas followers have been calling Indian Idol 12 the worst season ever, host Aditya Narayan has shared his response on Amit Kumar’s harsh criticism about the Kishore Kumar special episode. (*12*)Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Netizens categorical disappointment, call for ban as the makers convey again #MeToo accused Anu Malik

Learn the full story right here: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan REACTS to Amit Kumar’s HARSH criticism about the Kishore Kumar special episode Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Take a look at what Aditya Narayan has to say about Amit Kumar’s criticism of Kishore Kumar special episode – watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares a video wishing her son on his birthday; followers are moved by his resemblance with the Dil Bechara actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s nephew, Nirvanh turns a 12 months older right this moment. The Dil Bechara actor’s sister took to her social media deal with to share a video compiled by Ananya on her Instagram deal with reminiscing Nirvanh’s comfortable instances along with his Mamu. The video has a compilation of Nirvanh’s photos and movies along with his mother and father and Sushant. If we take a look at Nirvanh’s photos, we see loads of Sushant Singh Rajput in him.

Learn the full story right here: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares a video wishing her son on his birthday; followers are moved by his resemblance with the Dil Bechara actor

From Hobi to Hyung, here is how BTS members call each other by their nicknames

The BTS band members Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga are identified for their particular person singing abilities. Other than their many superhit group songs, in addition they have their particular person singles to their names. Each band member has a sure fan following who like to call them by their nicknames. However have you learnt what the BTS members call each other by what names?

Learn the full story right here: From Hobi to Hyung, here is how BTS members call each other by their nicknames

Indian Idol 12: Netizens categorical disappointment, call for ban as the makers convey again #MeToo accused Anu Malik

Indian Idol 12 has been very talked-about. The twelfth season of the singing actuality present is profitable hearts with all contestants being spectacular. The grand finale of the present is close to and really quickly, we are going to get the winner of the present. Each contestant of the present is extraordinarily gifted and therefore it has develop into tough to know who can be the winner. The latest Kishore Kumar special episodes grabbed all the consideration. The final weekend episode, which was supposed to be a tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, turned out to be a dud as viewers blatantly slammed the makers and judges for ruining the singer’s legacy. Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, was invited as the special visitor, additionally criticised the episode in the most brutal means potential.

Learn the full story right here: Indian Idol 12: Netizens categorical disappointment, call for ban as the makers convey again #MeToo accused Anu Malik

Tamil actor and Vijay’s Ghilli co-star, Maran, passes away at 48 due to COVID-19 issues

Tamil actor Maran, who shot to fame for enjoying the function of Vijay’s onscreen good friend in superhit movie Ghilli, handed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues. He was 48.

Learn the full story right here: Tamil actor and Vijay’s Ghilli co-star, Maran, passes away at 48 due to COVID-19 issues

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to be part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



