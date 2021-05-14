Trending Entertainment News Today – Paresh Rawal’s witty response to his death hoax; fans want Indian Idol 12 judges to be replaced





It’s time to stroll you thru the trending leisure information of the day. From Paresh Rawal giving a witty response to his viral death hoax to fans wanting Indian Idol 12 judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani to be replaced, here is a have a look at the highest trending leisure information right now. (*12*)Additionally Learn – Ram Gopal Varma CLARIFIES his controversial ‘waiter’ remark about Aamir Khan’s appearing in Rangeela

Paresh Rawal isn’t any extra? Hungama 2 actor offers a witty response to his DEATH HOAX

Paresh Rawal shared screenshot of a Twitter web page that has his photograph with a condolence message in Hindi, asserting that “Paresh Rawal ji, a member of the movie business has handed away at 7am on 14th Could, 2021”. Additionally Learn – As Salman Khan’s Radhe releases, right here’s a listing of 5 movies you’ll be able to watch with your loved ones throughout this lengthy Eid weekend

Learn the complete story right here: Paresh Rawal isn’t any extra? Hungama 2 actor offers a witty response to his DEATH HOAX Additionally Learn – From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Meet the 5 RICHEST Bollywood actors

Indian Idol 12: A THUMPING majority of voters want Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani replaced on the present – view ballot outcomes

We performed a ballot on Twitter asking whether or not the judges, Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani and the reportedly newly reinstated choose, Anu Malik be replaced on the present. And a thumping majority of voters have mentioned that the makers ought to revamp the choose’s panel.

Learn the complete story right here: Indian Idol 12: A THUMPING majority of voters want Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani replaced on the present – view ballot outcomes

The Kapil Sharma Present’s Sumona Chakravarti REVEALS she is jobless; OPENS up about battling Stage 4 endometriosis since 2011

Whereas speaking about going via a psychological well being disaster due to the Covid-19 lockdown, The Kapil Sharma Present star Sumona Chakravarti poured her coronary heart out to share that she has been battling endometriosis since 2011. She revealed that she has been in stage 4 for a few years now.

Learn the complete story right here: The Kapil Sharma Present’s Sumona Chakravarti REVEALS she is jobless; OPENS up about battling Stage 4 endometriosis since 2011

Radhe: Salman Khan’s movie breaks data on Day 1; turns into probably the most watched movie with 4.2 million views throughout all platforms

Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai has undoubtedly turned to be Salman Khan’s Eid bonanza for 2021 because it has damaged data to grow to be probably the most watched movie on day 1 with 4.2 million views throughout all platforms. In UAE, on its opening day with theatre capacities operating at 50 per cent, Radhe has collected USD 379,000 which isn’t solely increased than Salman Khan’s final movie Dabbang 3 (2019) but additionally the next opening day assortment than Godzilla vs. Kong. The collections are probably to go increased given the festive weekend.

Learn the complete story right here: Radhe: Salman Khan’s movie breaks data on Day 1; turns into probably the most watched movie with 4.2 million views throughout all platforms

Ram Gopal Varma CLARIFIES his controversial ‘waiter’ remark about Aamir Khan’s appearing in Rangeela

Ram Gopal Varma had mentioned that the actor who performed a waiter in Rangeela did a greater job than Aamir Khan. This assertion did not go down nicely with Aamir and RGV has taken full accountability for his actions.

Learn the complete story right here: Ram Gopal Varma CLARIFIES his controversial ‘waiter’ remark about Aamir Khan’s appearing in Rangeela

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to be part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



