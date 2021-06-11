Trending Entertainment News Today – Samantha Akkineni REVEALS why she is eagerly waiting for Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut; Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Indian Idol 12’s judges





It’s that point of the day after we convey to you the trending leisure information. Shahid Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, BTS, Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal, and others are part of our prime leisure information at present. So learn on to know extra about at present’s newsmakers. Additionally Learn – Charlie Sheen, Fardeen Khan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Vivek Oberoi, and seven different celebs who DESTROYED their very own careers

Common South actress Samantha Akkineni was at the moment seen essaying the function of Raaji within the thriller internet collection The Household Man 2 and left us awestruck along with her spectacular efficiency. She has been receiving appreciation for her function alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee. The actress’ motion avatar the place she performed the antagonist Raaji, a insurgent chief from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam has left everybody impressed and we can not recover from her on-screen avatar. Effectively, Samantha followers are hoping that this is simply the beginning and that they are going to get to see her in additional highly effective and never-seen-before characters sooner or later. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at actuality present judges; calls them ‘inexperienced’ and ‘self-centered’

Suhana Khan, daughter of famous person Shah Rukh Khan, has all the time shocked her followers along with her fashionable appears to be like. The 20-year-old is fairly energetic on social media and retains sharing her gorgeous footage that always go away her followers jaw-dropped. And this time round, Suhana has taken the web by storm after a childhood image of hers began doing the rounds of social media.

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya lately appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a visitor alongside Udit Narayan. He has been one of the crucial well-liked singers within the 90s and has a number of hit songs to his identify. After his look on the present, Abhijeet has slammed the fact present judges and referred to as them ‘inexperienced’ and ‘self-centered.’

If you’re a BTS fan already you need to concentrate on Jin and V’s deep friendship. These two sweethearts share an in depth bond and their bond has grown robust with time. Again and again, each Jin and V have showcased their love for one another and made us fall in love with their cuteness.

Probably the most stunning developments of latest occasions from the world of ITV was the home violence controversy of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. On June 1, he was arrested by the Goregaon cop after she filed an FIR on him. It appears they’d an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bed room. Nisha Rawal began bleeding and wanted stitches for the identical. Whereas there have been rumours of their marriage being in bother, the case introduced forth some ugly details. Followers of Karan Mehra are in shock as he all the time got here throughout as a really loving devoted father and husband. Nisha Rawal has even mentioned that that he is having an affair with another girl.

