Trending Entertainment News Today – Sidharth Shukla bags role in Prabhas’ Adipurush, Shreyas Talpade says he’s been back stabbed by friends in Bollywood, Aditya Narayan’s shocking revelations about Indian Idol 12

From Sidharth Shukla bags role in Prabhas' Adipurush, Shreyas Talpade says he's been back stabbed by friends in Bollywood, Aditya Narayan's shocking revelations about Indian Idol 12, here is a have a look at the highest trending leisure information right now.

Shaheer Sheikh opens on life submit marriage; reacts to rumors of spouse, Ruchikaa Kapoor’s being pregnant Additionally Learn – South News Weekly Rewind: Jr NTR to collaborate with KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel; Allu Arjun exams unfavourable for COVID-19

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has lastly reacted to the rumors of spouse, Ruchikaa Kapoor’s being pregnant. A supply near ETimes mentioned that Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re each wanting ahead to embracing this new part in their lives. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Shaheer Sheikh reacted to those rumors. He mentioned that it’s too early to remark and he does not need to discuss about it. Additionally Learn – Adipurush: Is Kichcha Sudeep enjoying Vibhishana in the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer movie? – the Vikrant Rona actor solutions

Adipurush: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to share display screen area with pan-India star Prabhas in his subsequent?

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been approached by the makers of Adipurush which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan REVEALS Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal love story is FAKE – deets inside

In a current interview, Aditya was requested about the love angle between contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. He mentioned, “All of us are basically playin g a personality. We are attempting to sense the vibe of that room, of that present, and of the folks round us.” He agreed that there isn’t any actual relationship between the 2 and mentioned that it is all in good humour.

SHOCKING! Golmaal actor Shreyas Talpade reveals he’s been ‘BACKSTABBED’ by his Bollywood friends – learn extra

Golmaal actor lately revealed that his friends from the Bollywood trade backstabbed him and he additionally said that there are not any friends in this trade however simply acquaintances. “I came upon that there are specific actors who’re insecure about sharing display screen area with me and don’t need me in a movie. I’ve executed sure movies for friends solely preserving their pursuits in thoughts however then I’ve been backstabbed by the identical friends. Then there are friends who go forward and make movies with out together with me, which makes one query if they’re even friends in any respect.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s pic from his commencement ceremony takes the web by storm; is the star child prepared for his debut?

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan’s new image from his commencement ceremony has gone throughout social media. Aryan who graduated in 2020 from USC, is seen in a commencement gown with a caption, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan. Class of 2020. Bachelor of fantastic arts, cinematic arts, movie and tv manufacturing college of cinematic arts.”

