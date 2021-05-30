Trending Entertainment News Today – Sunidhi Chauhan REVEALS she was asked to praise contestants; Know how much Shaheer Sheikh charges per episode





It’s that point of the day once we carry to you the trending leisure information. Manoj Muntashir, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Kumar, Manoj Muntashir, BTS, Bidita Bag, Shaheer Sheikh, and others are part of our high leisure information at the moment. So learn on to know extra about at the moment’s newsmakers. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir lashes out at Amit Kumar; says, ‘He took cash after which criticised’

Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir lashes out at Amit Kumar; says, ‘He took cash after which criticised’

Indian Idol 12 has come beneath extreme scrutiny after Amit Kumar revealed that the makers had asked him to praise the contestants throughout the Kishore Kumar particular episode. He additionally stated that he did not just like the judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya singing his father and legendary singer’s songs and felt it as an insult. Nevertheless, lyricist Manoj Muntashir has agreed to disagree with Amit Kumar. He lashed out at Amit saying that he took the cash after which went on to criticised the present. Additionally Learn – After Amit Kumar’s criticism, Sunidhi Chauhan REVEALS she give up Indian Idol as a decide as a result of the makers asked her to praise contestants

After Amit Kumar’s criticism, Sunidhi Chauhan REVEALS she give up Indian Idol as a decide as a result of the makers asked her to praise contestants

Indian Idol 12 has been mired in controversies ever because it started airing on tv. From faking love angles to cashing in on poverty tales of the contestants, the singing actuality present has grow to be the recent matter of debate. Amit Kumar’s harsh criticism on Kishore Kumar particular episode about being asked to praise the contestants opened a can of worms that went on to query the present’s authencity. And now singer Sunidhi Chauhan has revealed that she give up Indian Idol as a decide as a result of the makers had asked her to praise contestants on the present.

Bidita Bag: It isn’t a very good follow to make actors your position fashions [Exclusive]

From being an outsider to establishing herself as a number one actress in Bollywood, actress Bidita Bag has come a great distance in her appearing journey. Finest recognized for her position in Sholay Woman on Zee5, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Abhay 2 and others, Bidita was lately seen in a mini internet collection referred to as Teen Do Paanch which additionally stars Shreyas Talpade

REVEALED! This is how much Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh charges per episode

The preferred and liked tv actor Shaheer Sheikh is a heartthrob for certain. The actor has been ruling tens of millions of hearts together with his spectacular efficiency in all of the reveals. Shaheer has been a part of a number of hit TV reveals together with Navya, Dastaan-E-Ishq Salim Anarkali, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, amongst others.

BTS’ Jimin CONFESSES he by no means thought that he was good at dancing

BTS is on a roll. Their newest music, Butter is breaking a whole lot of information, and the ARMY is loving it. The dancing parts of the music are additionally being favored by all. Nevertheless, do you know that at one level, BTS member Jimin had revealed that he was not good at dancing?

