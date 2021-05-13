Trending Entertainment News Today – Trouble in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal’s paradise? She responds; Are Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor expecting their first child together?

Trending Entertainment News Today – Trouble in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal’s paradise? She responds; Are Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor expecting their first child collectively?





It’s that point of the day once we carry to you the trending leisure information. Rakesh Roshan, Chiranjeevi, Zareen Khan, Indian Idol 12, Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal, Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor, and others are part of our high leisure information right this moment. So learn on to know extra about right this moment’s newsmakers. Additionally Learn – Rakesh Roshan traits as ‘India’s greatest dancer in Eighties’ sparking a meme fest and the REASON is Chiranjeevi

Trouble in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal’s paradise? She responds

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been married for over 9 years now. The 2 have at all times dished out couple targets with their mushy pics and loving chemistry. Nevertheless, sure experiences had lately recommended that Karan and Nisha’s marriage has hit a tough patch. These rumours have been doing the rounds for the previous few months and it was being mentioned that the couple was making an attempt to type their variations out. Additionally Learn – Veteran singer G Anand passes away as a result of COVID-19; Chiranjeevi mourns his demise

Are Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor expecting their first child collectively? Here is what we all know

Shaheer Sheikh acquired married to Ruchikaa Kapoor in November 2020 leaving followers shocked. Lately, in addition they celebrated their 6months wedding ceremony anniversary. Now, as per experiences in ETimes, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child collectively. A supply near ETimes mentioned that Shaheer is thought to maintain a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to speak about his private life. He has been tight-lipped concerning the information, retaining in thoughts the present pandemic scenario in the nation. The supply additionally revealed that Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re each wanting ahead to embracing this new section in their lives.

Indian Idol 12: A whopping majority of viewers assume that is the WORST season of the singing actuality TV present – view ballot outcome

Indian Idol 12 has grow to be the speak of the city. Properly, it positive has hordes of expertise however there are some issues that the followers of the present will not be completely happy about. Greater than the singing skills, lately Indian Idol 12 has grabbed headlines for the controversies. Seeing the controversy surrounding the present, we had performed a ballot on the identical, asking whether or not they [the audience] thought season 12 of Indian Idol to be the worst ever season in the historical past of the singing actuality TV present. And so they have answered. So, as per the ballot outcome, a couple of whopping 68.1 p.c of the voters assume that Indian Idol 12 is the worst season of the present. Whereas 31.9 p.c, who we predict are ardent followers of the present nonetheless imagine in the appeal of the present.

Zareen Khan says she weighed greater than 100 kg in faculty and school however solely confronted body-shaming when she entered the movie business

It has been greater than a decade that Zareen Khan entered Bollywood in Veer in 2010. The movie did not forged a spell on the viewers regardless of Salman Khan’s presence, nevertheless it opened just a few doorways for the younger actress. However little did she know that her physique weight will grow to be a difficulty for the movie business. It drew lots of consideration and had been coping with body-shamers since then. Nevertheless, Zareen mentioned that she weighed greater than 100 kg in faculty and school however she was by no means subjected to body-shaming however solely after she entered the movie business.

Rakesh Roshan traits as ‘India’s greatest dancer in Eighties’ sparking a meme fest and the REASON is Chiranjeevi

Should you name Hrithik Roshan one among India’s greatest dancers presently in India, there is no denying {that a} majority of individuals would simply give their nod. However in the event you ask the identical query about his father Rakesh Roshan, they’d in all probability stare at you in disbelief. And the latter simply occurred when Twitter acquired right into a weirdest dialogue which sparked a hilarious meme fest.

