Biden boasts of Afghanistan India’s airlift record in Gulf war in Kuwait reveals him

After the embarrassing defeat in Afghanistan and the deaths of American soldiers, Joe Biden is proud to be surrounded. Biden said the United States has ended the biggest war in the country’s history in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, 1 lakh 20 thousand people were evacuated by air. He said that no other country in history has done so much to get people out. After this claim, Biden started trolling badly on social media and people reminded him of India’s campaign in Kuwait.

Biden also said in his statement that only the United States has the capacity and will to get so many people out. We have done this. Biden said withdrawing troops from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war was the “best and most appropriate” decision for the United States. Biden said there is no reason to wage war that is not in the “vital national interest” of the American people. He said, “I promise you, I sincerely believe this is the right, prudent and best decision for America.”

He said, “When I was running for president, I promised the American people that I would end this war, and today I fulfilled that promise. Twenty years after the war in Afghanistan, I refused to send the second generation of American boys and girls to fight a war that must have ended. Biden said the world is changing and the United States is facing new challenges. “We have serious competition with China. We are facing challenges on many fronts with Russia. We faced the challenges of cyber attacks and nuclear proliferation.



India had made history, the open vote of the American claim

Joe Biden is being trolled on social media for claiming to have expelled most people from Afghanistan. In fact, after the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, India evacuated 170,000 people. Inder Kumar Gujral, the then Foreign Minister and later the 12th Prime Minister of India, skillfully interacted with Saddam Hussein and evacuated all Indians safely with the help of Indian Airlines planes. The removal of such a large number of people by Indian Airlines was placed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

