Bihar: BJP has more than 300 MPS BJP MP Ajay Nishad comments ‘Nitish Kumar has PM marks’

A meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-United (JDU) passed a resolution calling on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to have all the qualifications for the PM’s job. BJP MP Ajay Nishad on Monday criticized JDU’s Nitish Kumar for his “ability to be prime minister”. Ajay Nishad said that the Modi government at the Center is a majority government. In such a situation, any party leaving the alliance will not have any effect on the BJP.

Earlier in the day, JDU general secretary and spokesperson KC Tyagi said that the JDU was the most loyal member of the NDA alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its leader. “But Nitish Kumar is definitely a PM material,” he commented. This remark by KC Tyagi raised eyebrows of BJP.

The JDU general secretary demanded the setting up of an NDA coordination committee at the state and national level to “discuss a number of points of disagreement between the JDU-BJP”.

Reacting to Tyagi’s statement, BJP MP Ajay Nishad said that the Modi government at the Center is a majority government. “The BJP has more than 300 MPs. If any party wants to leave the NDA, it will have no effect on the BJP,” he warned JD (U).

However, after Nishad’s reaction, KC Tyagi pointed out that JD (U) is a staunch supporter of the NDA alliance and that Narendra Modi is and will be the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tyagi had said when the JD (U) presented a demand for a coordination committee in the NDA, “Just as the NDA had a coordination committee during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, now a coordination committee is being formed to discuss many issues.” , We welcome it. This will help smooth the functioning of the alliance and deter leaders from making inappropriate remarks in the NDA alliance, ”he said.

