Bihar Corona Vaccination: What is the solution in Bihar right now? Corona will not be solved in Patna today. Learn what is vaccination.

Corona infection is on the rise in Bihar. Meanwhile, necessary steps are being taken by the government and administration regarding vaccination. However, there will be no vaccination in the capital Patna on Monday. According to information received, a vaccination drive will not be conducted in Patna district on the backdrop of Krishna Janmashtami. Meanwhile, Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekh Singh said that a mega vaccination drive would be launched in the district on August 31.Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh has instructed to conduct a mass vaccination drive in the district on August 31. The DM held meetings with civil surgeons and other health officers, sub-divisional officers, medical officers in charge and BDOs. These instructions are then given. He said 40 Tika Express vans would also be part of the campaign.

Find out what is the status of Corona in Bihar now

Take a look at the current state of corona in Bihar, a total of 11 new cases came to light on Sunday. No new patients were found in 31 districts in the last 24 hours. There is no active case in 11 districts. Looking at the previous one-week figures released by the health department on August 25, there has been an increase in new cases. A total of 31 new corona patients were found that day. At the same time, a day before that, on August 24, 9 new cases were found. On August 26, 15 cases were reported. Then on 27 August the number of new cases increased to 21. On August 28, 11 new cases were reported in the state. As of Sunday, there are a total of 112 active cases of corona in the state.

The Education Minister said that Kovid guidelines should be taken care of in schools

In the stability of the corona, now the number of students in schools in the state is also slowly increasing. Many educational institutions in Patna are preparing to take offline classes with full attendance from this week. In such a situation, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has issued special instructions to schools and colleges. He said that for the safety of students, teachers and staff studying in schools, colleges, technical institutes and coaching centers, it is extremely important to follow the Kovid guidelines.

The Education Minister said that full care should be taken of social distance, masks and sanitation. Educational institutions should have the necessary protocols for admission of students and teachers. Morning meetings and other meetings are not allowed. Schools are also told to fully adhere to the Kovid guidelines.

