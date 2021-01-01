Bihar News: The good news for Bihar teachers is that two months salary should be paid in two days

Highlights There is good news for working teachers in Bihar

Teachers will get two months of overdue salary in two days

Nitish Kumar asked to provide information by paying salary

Patna

The biggest complaint of employed teachers in Bihar is that they do not get their salaries on time. The salaries of people working in other parts of the state are paid on time. Now Nitish Kumar has ordered that the two months arrears of salary should be paid to the employed teachers within two days.

In a letter issued by Shrikant Shastri, Director, Bihar Education Project Council, all District Education Officers and District Program Officers have been notified for payment. According to the department’s letter, primary teachers working in Bihar have been paid for the months of June and July under the overall punishment.

In a letter issued by the government, it said that the government has paid Rs 16,48,84,830,16,330 for the salaries of primary teachers for the two months of June and July. Is. Officials have been instructed to pay the teachers ’salaries and have informed the state office within two days.

