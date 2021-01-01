Chief Justice of the Supreme Court: The first woman Chief Justice was sworn in by 9 judges of the Supreme Court

Supertech Noida case: ‘Top’ push to Supertech, order to demolish 40-storey tower in Noida

The Supreme Court today got 9 more judges. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Supreme Court in the morning. While taking the oath, many things happened that had never been seen before. For the first time, nine judges were sworn together and the swearing-in ceremony also took place in the hall, not in the courtroom. The swearing-in ceremony was also telecast live for the first time. Today was a historic day for the Supreme Court.The Supreme Court saw three women judges taking oath together. Now this will be the first time that four women judges will work together. Justice BV Nagarathana has made a lot of history since he became a Supreme Court judge from the Karnataka High Court. In a few years, she will also be the Chief Justice and this will be the first time a daughter will be the Chief Justice after a father. Earlier, another name will be added to this area.In view of the seniority order, for the first time in the country, Justice BV Nagarathana will be the first woman Chief Justice in 2027. However, their tenure will be very short. His father, Justice ES Venkataramaiah, also became the Chief Justice in 1919. This will be the first time in the history of the Indian judiciary that a daughter will be the Chief Justice in the second generation after the father.

Train blast case: No case, no charges fixed, 11 years imprisonment, Supreme Court resents

The record will be set when the Chief Justice is appointed next year.

According to seniority, Justice DY Chandrachud will be the Chief Justice in November 2022. His father, Justice YB Chandrachud, became the Chief Justice in 1978. Justice YB Chandrachud was the Chief Justice of India for 7 years, the longest tenure to date.

The Supreme Court said – It is heartbreaking to see that corona has endangered the lives of children

First Kaka and then Putane became the Chief Justice

Deepak Mishra’s uncle, who was the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, has also been the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Justice Deepak Mishra was the Chief Justice of the country for 14 months. His uncle Ranganath Mishra has also been the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Ranganath Mishra was the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court from September 25, 1990 to November 24, 1991. In August 2017, Deepak Mishra became the 45th Chief Justice of the country. He was the Chief Justice of the country for 14 months.

