Congress News: Congress Punjab Crisis Chhattisgarh News Today: Has the Congress forgotten to get out of the crisis? Factionalism, big loss to the party due to non-decision

Has the Congress forgotten to get out of the political crisis? Has the party’s crisis management system completely collapsed? Why has the party failed to resolve its internal issues for so many months? Has the top leadership lost control of the party or is the crisis of lack of leadership adding to it? These questions have arisen at a time when the Congress, which has been in government for the past few days, is also facing serious factionalism. In Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, factionalism is so extreme that the stability of the government is threatened. Due to this factionalism, the Congress has lost the government in Madhya Pradesh after coming to power after a decade and a half.

The leaders of the organization are questioning the party leadership

The national organization already has a long list of disgruntled leaders. They are constantly questioning their own leadership. In Punjab, factionalism is on the rise even after Navjyot Singh Sidhu was made the state Congress president. Assembly elections will be held here in just seven-eight months. The group led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeared to be in the mood to face the Sidhu camp this time. The matter reached the top leadership in Delhi, but instead of resolving it, the matter got stuck. After Sidhu got out of control, the leadership sent a message that Amarinder would remain the captain of the state. That is, the purpose for which the party leadership had drawn up the settlement plan there seems to be crumbling.

Punjab: After Sidhu’s coronation, factionalism did not stop

According to sources, instead of showing strength in the masses, the two camps will show strength in the next few days. Sidhu is said to be close to the Delhi leadership of the Congress, especially the Gandhi family. However, according to party sources, factionalism has taken a different turn this time. Currently both parties are not in the mood for any kind of compromise. Also, the pageant played on Sidhu seems to have backfired. Disagreements have emerged among senior party leaders over the Punjab issue. In fact, the party seems to be at this stage today as the Punjab crisis has eased. The party was considered very strong due to the scattered opposition here. According to experts, the differences between Sidhu and Amarinder have been going on for the last four years. No serious attempt was ever made to remove him.

Crisis in the party in front of Chhattisgarh

While trying to stop the crisis in Punjab, a dispute suddenly erupted in Chhattisgarh. The party, which came to power 15 years after winning two-thirds of the seats at the end of 2018, appears to be in danger. Health Minister T.S. After the formation of the Singhdev group government, the Congress leadership discussed a two-and-a-half-year formula for the post of Chief Minister between him and Bhupesh Baghel. In June, two and a half years later, the Singhdev group urged the leadership to fulfill that promise. In these two and a half years, the situation in Chhattisgarh has changed. Bhupesh Baghel not only emerged as a strong leader, but also became the OBC face of the party.

Lack of communication due to leadership

On the other hand, the party leadership indicated that promises were made. Despite meeting with both groups twice, the case has not been settled. According to sources, the dispute could escalate further in the coming days if no clear settlement is reached. According to people within the party, the main reason for the crisis here is the lack of communication with the leadership and taking matters lightly. A senior party leader said that if there was any such issue, it would have to be resolved through dialogue. Like other crises, the party leadership did not try to speak on it without fighting internal disputes in the public forum. It was also in a state where the central leadership was trying to present its governance model as a model of its administration.

The situation is similar in Rajasthan.

In Rajasthan too, factionalism, which has been going on for the last four years, has been steadily increasing rather than being resolved. When Sachin Pilot revolted last year, the party leadership was promised to consider his demands. None of their demands were later met. This has once again led to growing discontent in the Sachin faction in the state, but the party leadership has not given any concrete formula for an agreement. Although given, sometimes it is not accepted by one group, sometimes by another group. Rahul Gandhi has asked the two leaders to come together in a flexible role. People close to Tendulkar say he had sought due respect in the state, which he has not received so far. At the same time, the Ashok Gehlot group says they will not bow to blackmailing. The Congress has so far failed to come up with a permanent solution.

It is time for a crisis in the three states

It’s not just about the factionalism that pervades these three states. Not only in Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, but in all the states, including Karnataka and Gujarat, the party leadership is fighting. There, too, as in these three states, the crisis was given full time to cancer. A senior party leader admitted that most of these crises could have been avoided. The party has not had a full-time president for the past two years. As a result of the leadership, no one had a definite direction as to who would take the final call. Over the last few days, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been trying to tackle the crisis jointly, but in many cases, it is too late.

The party agreed- factionalism, loss due to non-decision

On the other hand, the party is now acknowledging that factionalism and indecisiveness have already caused great damage. The party also believes that taking a clear stand may upset some leaders and the party should be prepared for it. Can the party come together in a joint fight before 2024 by implementing this idea and eliminating age-based factionalism? The answers to these questions will be seen in the coming days as we try to deal with the crisis.

