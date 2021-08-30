Controversial statement by Rakesh Tikait: Indian Farmers Union leader Rakesh Tikait says a Hindu leader will be assassinated before elections

The Indian Farmers’ Union is adamant on the central government’s demand to repeal all the three agricultural laws. Union leader Rakesh Tikait is going around demanding his support. Tikait, who arrived in Sirsa, Haryana on Wednesday to attend a farmers’ meeting, leveled serious allegations against the BJP government. He said that UP elections will be held next year. A big Hindu leader will be assassinated before the election.

Rakesh Tikait told the farmers present at the conference to stay away from the BJP people. They want to win the UP elections by killing a big Hindu leader and making him a Hindu-Muslim in the country. He said the BJP is currently the most dangerous party. During the peasant agitation, an attempt was made to divide us into Hindus and Sikhs and the same will be done before the UP elections.

‘BJP leaders can go to any extent’

Speaking at the farmers’ meet, Rakesh Tikait said that efforts would be made to make the UP elections completely Hindu-Muslim. The BJP knows what its position will be in 2022. Large movements are underway. Everyone needs to be careful with them. The sympathy of the farmers is no longer with the BJP. The BJP understands that, so its leaders can go to any lengths.

Rakesh Tikait on Colonel SDM: Tikait was angry at the officer who blew his head off, said the first commander of the government Taliban.

The farmers’ agitation has been going on for years

It is noteworthy that farmers on the UP and Haryana border near Delhi have been on strike for more than a year. The only demand of the agitating farmers is that the central government should immediately repeal all the three agricultural laws. There have been several rounds of talks between the central government and the farmers, but to date no results have been reached. Earlier this year, on January 26, riots broke out across Delhi in the guise of a peasant agitation.

