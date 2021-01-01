Cyber ​​Cell Kashmir: The Cyber ​​Cell of Kashmir Police has launched an operation against terrorism

Police have now engaged its cyber cell for special work to break the shackles of terrorism on all sides in the Kashmir Valley. The cyber cell will keep a close eye on the players behind the scenes to promote terrorism.According to information received, police had arrested some people in Kashmir a few days back. The arrested accused were involved in promoting terrorism on social sites. During the interrogation, it was found that a large number of such people are currently active in Kashmir.

‘Online training is also provided’

Such people used to gather people at the scene during terrorist encounters. Also work to connect youth with you through social sites in every district. They do other things, including sending messages to terrorists. It helps terrorists. Not only this, they also provide online training to the youth. In view of this new problem, steps have also been taken by the police.

‘Full monitoring will be done’

Police have formed a special team in its cyber cell in Kashmir. The cell will investigate these cases. People who are working for terrorism through social sites hidden in their homes will also be brought out. All of that is being taken care of by the police, so that terrorism is being helped with the help of social sites.

A team has been deployed in each district for this purpose. Thus the work of crushing terrorism has begun. A full watch has been put on social sites, police officials say. The manner in which the action is taken, the action will be taken at that time.

