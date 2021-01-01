Delhi School Reopening News Update: Delhi School Reopening Easy: SOP for Delhi School

Corona will open schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, skill development and training institutes and libraries for students of class V and above from September 1 after about 1 month. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued SOPs with strict conditions for opening educational institutions. In the declining cases of covid, schools are being reopened in phases and currently only 50 per cent of students will be called to class. Offline as well as online studies will continue. Students will be called only after the consent of the parents. A decision on opening schools for the remaining classes could be made in the coming days. Based on the feedback received from the senior class, the government will decide on opening schools for middle and then primary-pre-primary children. The expert committee said in its recommendations that schools should be opened first for seniors and then for the middle class and then for young children.

Delhi school reopens: lunch, books, desk … your child’s class will be changed

This is the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Depending on the seating capacity, 50% of the students will come to class.

According to the DDMA, only 50 per cent of the students will be called according to their seating capacity and if the headmaster needs a School Management Committee (SMC) and a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), the principals will have to convene a SMC-PTA meeting on Covid Protocol, student attendance and other important issues. The school-college campus will have to be cleaned regularly and the educational institution will have to provide adequate thermal scanners, sanitizers, masks, soap. Vaccination of school teachers and staff will be a top priority. The headmaster of the school will have to create a schedule keeping in mind the seating capacity of the class and the Covid protocol. Children will be called to school even after parental permission.

All school-college entrance-exit doors will open

The DDMA has clarified in its order that the main entrance and exit gates of the school-college should not be crowded under any circumstances, it will be the responsibility of the school management. The headmaster is advised to use all the entrance and exit doors of the school / college. Where morning and evening shifts take place, there must be a gap of at least one hour between the departure of the last group of students in the morning shift and the arrival of the first group of students in the evening shift. Volunteers should also be deployed so that there will not be too much crowd at the gate.

News of reopening of Delhi schools: Schools in Delhi are starting from September 1, strict rules have been laid down, but there are still many questions in mind.

The children have lunch in the open space

The SOP states that as much open space as possible should be used for children’s meals. Also, students in all classes should not eat together. Lunch time should be different so that not all children will gather in one place. During lunch, children have to take off their masks, in which case children should sit in an open space with social distance. This should ensure that students do not share their lunch, books, copies, stationery with any other child.

Residents in the containment zone are not allowed

Containment zones are still being set up in Delhi and small areas are also being made containment zones wherever there are cases. If students, teachers and staff live in the containment zone, they will not be allowed to attend school or college. The DDMA said that the school management has a responsibility to keep the necessary information about all its staff and if anyone lives in the containment zone, those staff will not be allowed to go to the school until the premises are determined. To call

Vaccination and ration distribution centers should be completely independent in the school

The SOP states that if any part of the school or institution building has a vaccination center or ration distribution center, that part of the school should be completely detached from educational activities. In that area, students should not go in any way and other people also cannot enter the educational unit. The part of the vaccination and ration center should be covered in a circle. The district administration has been given the responsibility to make separate arrangements for those coming for vaccination and ration. Orders have also been issued to recruit a sufficient number of civil defense volunteers.

Delhi School Opening News: Schools will be opened in Delhi in two phases, children from class 9th to 12th will go to school from September 1.

Vaccination of school bus-van staff required

Vaccination of school bus and van staff used to pick up and drop off children is required. It is the responsibility of the headmaster that no staff of the bus and van should be in the bus without vaccination and this should be a top priority. In addition, buses and vans should be cleaned regularly. It has not yet been decided whether the schools will run buses and vans in the first week. Schools say that parental approval will be sought first and then it will be clear how many children are coming to school? Based on that, school transportation will be decided.

Every school and educational institution should have a separate room

Quarantine rooms have been ordered in every school and educational institution. This will be a separate room for emergency use. If any child / staff shows any symptoms, they will be sent to the quarantine room first and then given the necessary medical treatment as per the Covid protocol. Regular school visits should be stopped as much as possible. In case of emergency, if parents need to be called, they should be called considering the Covid protocol.

Masking mandatory

It is clear in the SOP that all students, teachers, staff in the school should wear masks. In addition, the school principal will have to wear extra masks, so that they can be given to students and staff if needed. Social distance is necessary and must be closely monitored.

Raise awareness by putting up posters everywhere

Posters will have to be put up at different places in the school regarding the rules to avoid covid. These posters will be in different places with entrance and exit doors, classrooms, parking. Staff will be deployed at the entry gate and it will be ensured that if anyone shows any symptoms, he or she will not have access to the premises. No one can come to school without a mask. Hands must be washed when coming to school. The classroom should have proper ventilation.

News of reopening of Delhi schools: whether to send children or not? Schools are opening in Delhi, but many questions in the minds of every parent

Parental approval form must be brought

DDM has issued a parental approval form. Every student coming to the school should have this parental approval form, on which the parents will give their approval. Parents are also advised not to send them to school under any circumstances if they are ill.

On campus counseling and guidance

DDMA says teachers need to talk to every student. If any student has a problem, report it to the principal and their parents. Since the school is opening after a long time and the teachers need to help each student by checking their academic level. The child will need a lot of emotional support. The student should be given all possible help to fill the learning gap.

Online classes will also run

The government has clarified that online classes will continue along with offline. If a child is not attending school, all necessary arrangements should be made for his education. There will be classes in both ways.

When will the 6th to 8th schools open?

The expert committee on school opening had recommended that the school be reopened from September 1 to 9th and then from September 8 to 6. Currently, however, the government has ordered the opening of schools for senior classes only. There will also be a discussion about the 6th to 8th in the coming days.

