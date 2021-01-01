Firozabad Viral Fever News: Firozabad Me Viral Fever: Firozabad Viral Fever

Dengue and viral fever persist in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. As a result, more than 50 people have died in the district in the last 10 days and more than 180 people have been hospitalized, of which more than 45 are said to be children. Chief Minister Yogi on Wednesday removed the CMO after the negligence of the health department came to light in Firozabad district. Dr. Dinesh Kumar Premi has been removed from the post of Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Nita Kulshreshtha has been given the responsibility of District Health System. In view of the seriousness of the case, he has directed to send a team of special doctors to the medical college in the district.

An 11-member ICMR team reached Firozabad

The number of people infected with viral fever and dengue has been steadily rising in UP’s Firozabad district, with the number of children reported to be high. In such a situation, Chief Minister Yogi on Wednesday ordered the removal of the CMO of Firozabad. With this, considering the third wave of corona, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, an 11-member team of ICMR reached Firozabad and examined the samples, in which no patient was found to be infected with corona so far. Chief Minister Yogi has instructed to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in urban and rural areas of Firozabad.

Free treatment for hospitalized children

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued special instructions in view of the deteriorating situation in Firozabad and the growing number of children. After that, the children admitted due to viral fever are being given free treatment in the hospital. The Chief Minister has ordered to send a team of 11 specialist doctors to the medical college in Firozabad. After the Firozabad incident came to light two days ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself expressed his grief and inspected the hospital from there. During that time, the district administration was given the necessary guidelines regarding the situation there.

‘The media should be involved in conveying the right information to the people.

During a meeting with Team 9 on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials that the health department in Firozabad should monitor the situation 24 × 7. A team of health experts is stationed in the district, and arrangements for medical / paramedical staff as per local / need should be ensured immediately. He said that the media should be involved in getting timely information to the people. The Chief Minister has instructed to increase the number of beds in government hospitals / medical colleges.