Harish Rawat: Punjab Congress: Don’t lose your temper, I know when and what to say … Harish Rawat told MLAs close to Sidhu in Punjab Congress

Harish Rawat, the Congress in-charge and senior leader in Punjab, has given an apt reply to MLA Pargat Singh in the dispute between Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjyot Singh Sidhu. Pargat, who is close to Sidhu, had questioned Rawat on his statement that the election would be contested under the leadership of Capt Amarinder.Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat said, “Our party has many national level faces including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Punjab has local level faces like Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pargat Singh himself. One should not lose patience. He knows what to say.

Earlier, Pargat, MLA of Jalandhar cantonment and general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “It was decided that the next elections in Punjab would be fought under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.” When did Harish Rawat decide to lead Captain Amarinder? ‘

In fact, Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat had said last week that the party would contest the 2022 Punjab elections under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh. Rawat had recently met Sonia Gandhi and later Rahul Gandhi. Rawat has been touring from Chandigarh to Delhi for the last few months to end the party’s turmoil in Punjab.

Elections are just a few months away in Punjab. But the camp between Sidhu and Amarinder is intensifying. Both the leaders have already held meetings with their respective MLAs. Sidhu had hinted to the high command in gestures that he had interfered in the business. His statement of brick by brick was also questioned by the top leadership.