In the band kamre me the ladka ladki tabhi pahuch mohalle ke log aise hua muzaffarpur me sex racket ka khulasa: high profile sex racket exploded then police arrested 3 people including a girl

A sex racket was busted late Monday night in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. With the help of the locals, three people including the operator of the racket and a girl from Patna were caught, which caused a lot of confusion. Initially, people beat all of them, then the matter was reported to the police. Police from Ahiyapur and Mithanpura police stations then rushed to the spot and arrested them.The entire case belongs to Sir Syed Colony in Ahiyapur police station area. It was reported that a liquor dealer in Mithanpura was renting a room in a house in Sir Syed Colony and running a prostitution racket. People in the area had been doubting his actions for several days. Meanwhile some customers came there late Monday night. Then people started making a fuss.

Also read: – ‘Good salary … get a job in orchestra’, sex racket exposed, 5 arrested

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the three.

The commotion caused a large crowd to gather and then the people present in the house were apprehended. He was later beaten by angry people. Meanwhile, several customers in the crowd fled from there. When police arrived, everyone was evacuated. In this case, the police said, verification action is being taken after interrogation.

Muzaffarpur News: Rs 18 lakh found in engineer’s car in Bihar, team of police and income tax department involved in investigation

The young man, who was involved in an alcohol case, is accused of operating the racket

Police say a young man from Mithanpura was operating a sex racket. A few days ago, he was involved in an alcohol case. He has recently been released on bail. After his release from jail, he caught a girl from Patna and brought her here and started this work. Medicines, injections and other items were also seized from the spot. Police are investigating all the issues and are engaged in further action.

