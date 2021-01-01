India to recognize Taliban regime in Afghanistan: New Delhi to recognize Taliban after decoding India’s first official meeting with Taliban after withdrawal from Afghanistan

India’s ambassador to Qatar and a senior Taliban leader met on Tuesday, hours after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan. Most importantly, India has for the first time held formal talks with the Taliban. The foreign ministry said in a statement that it had discussed the issue with the Taliban leader. What does it mean for an Indian diplomat to talk to a Taliban leader? The conversation was limited to the issue of evacuating Indians stranded in Afghanistan, as the MEA has claimed, is this just the beginning of India’s recognition of the Taliban? Let’s understand.On Tuesday, India’s Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met with one of the key leaders in the Taliban, Sher Muhammad Abbas Stankzai. The meeting was held at the Indian embassy at the request of the Taliban. According to the foreign ministry, Ambassador Mittal made it clear to the Taliban that Afghan land should not be used for anti-India and terrorist activities in any way. The focus was on the safety of Indians stranded in Afghanistan and their early repatriation. In addition, India asked the Taliban leader to allow Afghan citizens who want to come to India, especially minorities, to come. The Taliban leader assured the ambassador that positive steps would be taken on these issues.

The meaning of the first formal talks between India and the Taliban can only be understood in time. It is no coincidence that the meeting took place on the same day that the United States was about to bid farewell to Afghanistan. However, US troops left Afghanistan on Monday, a day earlier. The US was working on the Kabul airport. It was on India’s side to rescue the Indians stranded in Afghanistan and New Delhi also rescued hundreds of people from there under ‘Operation Devi Shakti’. Apart from many Indians, Afghani Hindus and Sikhs are also stuck there. Now that the US is gone, only the Taliban will work at Kabul airport. He has also taken the operation into his own hands. In such a scenario, the meeting between the Indian ambassador and the Taliban leader is seen as an exercise in successfully conducting ‘Operation Devi Shakti’.

‘India’s sympathizers in the Taliban’ initiative

Another important point is the meeting of the Indian Ambassador with the Taliban representative in Doha. The meeting took place at the request of the Taliban, and recent statements by the Taliban leader gave an image of “India’s sympathy” to whomever he spoke to. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai is counted among the top leaders of the Taliban. He has undergone military training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA). Stankzai has consistently rewarded good relations with India. Recently, he said the Taliban wanted to maintain Afghanistan’s political, economic and cultural ties with India. Now, with Stankzai’s initiative, India has spoken to him.

Will India recognize the Taliban?

The last time the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan was in 1996, but India did not recognize it. Now that the Indian ambassador to Qatar is in talks with the Taliban leader, are there any indications that India will now discuss with the Taliban without any hesitation? Is this the first step towards identifying the Taliban? Taliban leader Stanikzai, a lawyer for friendship with India, said in the same campaign that New Delhi recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan and reopened its embassy and consulate there. But India is in no hurry to take such an important decision. India is now following the wait-and-see policy. The government had said the same at an all-party meeting on the Afghanistan crisis.

India is concerned about its interests in Afghanistan

India has been openly involved in the reconstruction of Afghanistan for the last two decades. Afghanistan Parliament House, Salma Dam, 218 km Zaranj-Delaram Highway, Indira Gandhi Child Health Institute, the largest children’s hospital in Afghanistan … these are not just infrastructure projects but gifts from India to a friend. In addition, India was involved in a number of infrastructure projects. The future of this legacy is in question after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. In addition, fears have also been raised that Pakistani terrorist organizations under the Taliban regime will now openly expand their camps in Afghanistan. These fears are intensifying as Pakistan has a lot of influence over the Taliban and the ISI will definitely use this influence for anti-India activities. Thus, Afghanistan could become a center of anti-India activities under the Taliban regime. It could also lead to an increase in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. India is concerned about the security of its interests in Afghanistan. However, the Taliban has repeatedly tried to reassure India that it will not allow its land to be used for actions against any other country.

India’s dilemma

The big dilemma facing India is whether to recognize the Taliban or not. The Taliban is trying to present itself as a liberal this time. Unlike the 1996 1996 likes, this time without any bloodshed, he seized power in Afghanistan because the Afghan forces offered no resistance. To protect India’s interests in Afghanistan, the recognition of the Taliban does not appear to be a losing proposition. India’s neighbors like Pakistan and China are capitalizing on the crisis in Afghanistan and their closeness to the Taliban is well known. The Taliban in Kabul is no longer a ‘nightmare’ but a reality, so identifying the Taliban is an option for New Delhi to protect Indian interests in Afghanistan. The government will also seriously consider this. But it’s not that simple. Recognizing the Taliban means legitimizing a terrorist group with a notorious past. Which has a history of atrocities against women and minorities.

