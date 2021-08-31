Trending

Inflation next month: KV Subramaniam says inflation will remain around 5-6 per cent for a few months

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Inflation next month: KV Subramaniam says inflation will remain around 5-6 per cent for a few months
Written by admin
Inflation next month: KV Subramaniam says inflation will remain around 5-6 per cent for a few months

Inflation next month: KV Subramaniam says inflation will remain around 5-6 per cent for a few months

Highlights

  • Inflation will hover between 5-6 per cent in the next few months, KV Subramaniam said.
  • Inflation eased in July compared to the previous month, he said.
  • Against the backdrop of structural reforms, emphasis on government spending and the pace of vaccination, the country is poised for strong growth.

New Delhi
Inflation in India: India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are strong and the country is poised for rapid growth in the face of structural reforms, increased government spending and vaccination. Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramaniam has expressed this view. On the GDP figures for the first quarter of the current financial year, Subramaniam told reporters that this confirms the government’s ‘V’ shaped revival estimates made last year.

The GDP growth rate was 20.1%
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NSO), the country’s economic growth rate in the April-June quarter stood at 20.1 per cent. This increase is due to last year’s low base effect. In the first quarter of last fiscal year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, GDP fell sharply by 24.4 per cent.

Understand what GDP is and why it is important to the common man, understand how it reflects the state of the country!

Inflation will remain at 5-6 per cent
On inflation, Subramaniam said it was lower in July than in the previous month. We expect inflation to remain between 5-6 per cent for the next few months. Despite the rise in global commodity prices, it will remain below 6 per cent.

READ Also  Afghan man falls from US plane: Men fall from plane "Lay dead on terrace, wife unconscious" The landlord told the whole story, seeing the condition of the corpse, the wife had fainted

India’s GDP growth rate: India’s GDP grew at a record pace, the economy grew at a rate of 20.1 percent!

#Inflation #month #Subramaniam #inflation #remain #cent #months

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment