Inflation next month: KV Subramaniam says inflation will remain around 5-6 per cent for a few months

New Delhi

Inflation in India: India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are strong and the country is poised for rapid growth in the face of structural reforms, increased government spending and vaccination. Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramaniam has expressed this view. On the GDP figures for the first quarter of the current financial year, Subramaniam told reporters that this confirms the government’s ‘V’ shaped revival estimates made last year.

The GDP growth rate was 20.1%

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NSO), the country’s economic growth rate in the April-June quarter stood at 20.1 per cent. This increase is due to last year’s low base effect. In the first quarter of last fiscal year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, GDP fell sharply by 24.4 per cent.

Inflation will remain at 5-6 per cent

On inflation, Subramaniam said it was lower in July than in the previous month. We expect inflation to remain between 5-6 per cent for the next few months. Despite the rise in global commodity prices, it will remain below 6 per cent.