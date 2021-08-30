karnal sdm aayush sinha transfer: transfer of karnal sdm after farmers protest video went viral

Highlights The replacement of the SDM who discussed the beheading of farmers in Karnal

Farmers angry after SDM Ayush Sinha’s video went viral

Kisan Mahapanchayat is on September 7, SDM will demand suspension

Chandigarh

SDM Ayush Sinha, who spoke of beheading farmers in Karnal, Haryana, finally fell. On Wednesday, the Khattar government transferred him from Karnal. He has now been given the responsibility of Additional Secretary in the Department of Civil Resources Information. A wave of outrage erupted between protesters and farmers after SDM’s video went viral. The Haryana government was under constant pressure to take action against them. The farmers have announced a Mahapanchayat on September 7 to demand suspension of SDM. In addition to the SDM, 18 more IAS officers in the state have been transferred.

It may be mentioned that a few days ago, there was a meeting of the BJP organization in Karnal. Several senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, were present at the meeting. Meanwhile, seeing the opposition of farmers, SDM Ayush Sinha had given strict instructions to the police that no one should break through the barricades and come inside. In the meantime, he said, if anyone tried to come in, blow his head off.

Ayush Sinha reveals: Find out who is Karnal’s SDM Ayush Sinha who ‘ordered the beheading of farmers’

The viral video caused a stir

In the viral video the SDM is heard speaking to the police – ‘Pick up and kill everyone in the back. We will not allow security to be compromised. We have enough power. We didn’t sleep for two nights, but you guys came here with a little sleep. No one should come to me. If he comes, shake his head. ‘

READ Also indian-men-hockey-team-bags-bronze-in-tokyo-olympics-makes-world-record-by-most-medals-in-olympics-history- Indian hockey team created world record after winning bronze medal in Tokyo, Germany, Australia and Netherlands left everyone behind Rakesh Tikait on Colonel SDM: Tikait was angry at the officer who blew his head off, said the first commander of the government Taliban.

Khattar also said that the language of SDM is not correct

Farmers were outraged after the SDM’s video went viral on social media. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also said that the language of SDM was not appropriate. He didn’t want to say that. At the same time, Khattar said, this does not mean that those who break the law should not be prosecuted.

