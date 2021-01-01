Lucknow Crime news: Operation of private secretary is underway in Lohia Institute

Highlights Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rajneesh Dubey’s personal secretary Vishambhar Dayal shot himself at around 1 p.m.

Police found a suicide note during a search of a man who shot himself

Vishambhar Dayal’s sister from Auras police station mentioned the ongoing dispute with her father-in-law’s people and the tension over the lawsuit filed.

Ashish Sumit Mishra, Lucknow

Police have found a suicide note during a search of senior IAS personal secretary Rajneesh Dubey who shot himself. In which Vishambhar Dayal’s sister is mentioned in the ongoing dispute with her in-laws at Auras police station in Unnao as well as the case registered.

DCP Madhya Khyati Garg said police also found a letter written on a piece of paper from Vishambhar Dayal’s office. In which he mentions his sister’s argument. The crime has been registered at Auras police station in Unnao. A case has also been registered in the same police station by the congregations of Vishwambhar’s sister’s father-in-law. In which Vishambhara was also made an accused. The police of Auras police station were harassing Vishambhar over the matter. Lucknow Range IG Lakshmi Singh has been assigned to probe the allegations leveled by Vishambhar Dayal.

Ongoing operation, serious in nature

Bhatnagar, CMS, Lohia Hospital said Vishambhar Dayal had one bullet left in his head. The city has been scanned, admitted to the ICU. No plans to refer to Lohia, it is being managed. Private Secretary Rajneesh Dubey, Principal Secretary and family members are also present. Currently, Vishambhar Dayal is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery on his head under the supervision of a neurosurgeon. He is currently in critical condition.

This was the case

A disturbing incident has come to light in Lucknow on Monday. Vishambhar Dayal, private secretary to Additional Chief Secretary for Urban Development Rajneesh Dubey, shot himself at around 1 p.m. He shot himself in room number 824 on the eighth floor of Bapu Bhavan. Hearing the sound of bullets, the staff present near the office reached there. He was then taken to Civil Hospital. From where the doctors referred him to Lohia Hospital.

The office was called while on holiday

According to sources, Monday was Janmashtami holiday, but even after that, Vishambhar Dayal was asked by Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Dubey to come to the office. Under the tension, Vishambhar Dayal reached the office and shot himself in room number 824 on the 8th floor. A large contingent of police has reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

BJP embezzled crores of rupees in the name of Ram Lalla, if BSP government comes, there will be an inquiry: Satish Chandra Mishra

Vishwambhar was simple and well-mannered

“He has been with me for 9 years,” said Rajneesh Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development. He has been with me as Private Secretary in Sections 7 to 8. Vishambhar Dayal was a simple man and a good man. I have a domestic relationship with Vishambhar Dayal. We are very upset about what happened to him at Bapu Bhavan today.

