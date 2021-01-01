Maharashtra News: Anil Deshmukh Case: No Evidence Against Anil Deshmukh …. CBI Says FIR Cannot Be Reported … Then Suddenly Case Made .. Questions Presented – CBI Preliminary Inquiry Says No Evidence Against Anil Deshmukh But Agency Takes Action Congress presents the question

An inquiry was launched against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh following a High Court order. The probe was into a Rs 100 crore recovery case against him. A new revelation has emerged on the preliminary inquiry order. The CBI did not find any concrete evidence against Anil Deshmukh during the investigation. It is said that the CBI is now preparing to close the probe against him.The CBI’s preliminary investigation recorded the answers of several people, including Sachin Waje and Paramvir Singh. Evidence was collected in addition to recording statements. Based on the statement and evidence, the CBI had come to the conclusion that no concrete evidence was found in the ransom allegations against Anil Deshmukh.

The FIR was not required, the CBI had said

The CBI report recommended that no cognizable case be filed against Anil Deshmukh as there was no concrete evidence against him. The CBI has written that there is no need for further investigation into the allegations by registering further FIRs. In such a situation, it was asked to close the preliminary investigation.

Presented questions to CBI

The CBI report has come to light. Questions are now being raised about this report. It is being said that if no cognizable offense was committed against Anil Deshmukh in the CBI’s preliminary investigation, then why did the CBI register an FIR against him?

‘Modi government’s plot exposed’

Politics is heating up over this issue. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted that the Modi government’s plot to target Anil Deshmukh has been exposed. The CBI’s investigating officer had concluded that Anil Deshmukh had no role in the Rs 100 crore allegation made by former CP Parambir Singh and closed the probe.

CBI misleads High Court

“We demand that the conspiracy be investigated under the auspices of the Supreme Court so that it can find out at whose behest the CBI changed its role by withdrawing the IO report,” Tendulkar said. The High Court only asked for a preliminary inquiry but filing an FIR by misleading the High Court is a major crime of the CBI.

‘Home Minister should resign’

Home Minister Amit Shah should accept responsibility and resign immediately. A clear example of how these agencies have become the political weapons of the Modi government and are using them to target their opponents. The courts are also being misled. The rules are broken, the inquiry is ongoing. Such conspiracies only happen in autocracy. This is the time when the whole country must come together to save our democracy.

