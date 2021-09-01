Many dignitaries support India-Taliban talks: Prominent figures have urged the government not to allow any party to use the events in Afghanistan to polarize society.

Expressing concern over the situation in Afghanistan, a group of celebrities, including former ministers Natwar Singh, Yashwant Sinha and Mani Shankar Aiyar, on Wednesday called on the government to continue dialogue with the Taliban. These personalities have also asked that no political party should be allowed to use the developments in that country to communal polarize Indian society for electoral gain.

In a statement issued under the banner of ‘Indian Friends of Afghanistan’, the group said that Indians have shown solidarity with Afghans as they strive to move forward on the path of peace, national reconciliation and national reconstruction.



The group said that the people of India have stood by the people of Afghanistan in these difficult times and the brave, patriotic and brave people of Afghanistan have defeated every offensive force and are fighting against terrorism and militancy.

Former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh and Yashwant Sinha, former diplomat and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, former IAS officer and former Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najeeb Jung, Afghan expert Ved Pratap Vaidik, senior journalist Saeed Muddi KC Singh, social activist Sandeep Pandey, former Rajya Sabha member Majid Menon and Sudhindra Kulkarni, founder of Forum for New South Asia.

The group has called on the Indian government to continue talks with the Taliban. “We welcome the official acceptance of the government’s talks with the Taliban in Doha and the assurances given by the Taliban,” he said.

“These individuals should not be discriminated against on the basis of religion in granting asylum to those who have been forced to leave their homeland,” the statement said. He appealed to India to grant temporary residence to journalists, artists and civil society leaders in Afghanistan who feel threatened by the situation in their country.

“No political party should be allowed to use the developments in Afghanistan for electoral gain to ethnicly polarize Indian society,” the group said.

He appealed to the Taliban and other political forces in Afghanistan that the country needs a comprehensive government that would pave the way for national reconciliation after four decades of war and violence.

