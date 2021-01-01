News of Meerut children’s murder: Double murder of children in Meerut district

Highlights The bodies of two children were found in the vicinity of Kithor police station in Meerut

After the murder, the bodies of both were found in the forest of Fatehpur Narayan village.

Both boys had been missing since Saturday, police found the bodies on Sunday

Meerut

A case of murder of two minors has come to light in Meerut district of UP. The bodies of the murdered children were found in the forest of Fatehpur Narayan village here on Sunday morning. Two children, aged 13 and 14, have been missing since Saturday afternoon. A combing operation was being carried out to find them since Saturday night and their bodies have now been found.

According to police, Sadiq, son of Janalam, a resident of Shahjahanpur, had gone for an e-rickshaw ride with his friend Aman. When Aman and Sadiq did not return until late in the evening, the family called the two. Meanwhile, Sadiq wrote a message to come home soon, but he did not return home until late at night. The family immediately informed the police. After receiving the information, the authorities launched a massive search operation here. After some time, Sadiq’s phone also went off.

Deep wounds on the body

The bodies of the two were found in the forest of Fatehpur Narayan village on Sunday morning. Upon receiving the information, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary along with other officers reached the spot. According to police, both had deep wounds on their bodies and saw that they had been tortured before the murder. Police said the two were killed with sharp weapons. However, the e-rickshaw was not seized from the spot, leading people to suspect that the two were killed with the intention of robbing the rickshaw.

1 km dragged into the forest

Meerut police officials are denying this theory. Authorities say the killers dragged both of them off the road for about 1km. In this case, the e-rickshaw does not look like an angle. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and police have launched an investigation based on all the facts, said Brijesh Singh, CO, Kithor Area.

