Pure politics: Sidhu will be a ‘hit wicket’ in Punjab, why did Abu Azmi leave Maharashtra and reach Uttar Pradesh?

Ability, not a claim A resolution was passed at the JDU National Council meeting, saying, “We have no claim to the PM’s job. In the National Democratic Front, Narendra Modi is the name for the PM’s job, but Nitish Kumar has all the qualities to be the PM in terms of his experience and dedication to his work. Naturally, the question naturally arises as to why such an explanation was needed. It is being said that earlier the unity shown between Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav on the issue of caste census was believed to have narrowed the gap between the two parties. The RJD state president’s statement also said, “Nitish Kumar had taken time to meet the Prime Minister at Tejaswi’s request and had met the Prime Minister along with leaders of all parties in Bihar.” While Nitish Kumar has accepted Tejaswi Yadav’s leadership in the state, the door is open for him in the grand alliance. Since then, there has been speculation that Nitish Kumar will agree to make Tejaswi Yadav the Chief Minister of the state and instead the opposition may make him the face of the Prime Minister against Modi. The BJP did not like this united state of Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav. Nitish Kumar felt that if there was a rift with the BJP in the politics of pressure, he could be harmed. Seeing this, the JDU had to be told that its Prime Minister would be Narendra Modi. READ Also Indians return from Afghanistan: Three private flights carrying Indian nationals from Kabul landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Terminal 3 on Sunday morning, including Air India, Vistara and Indigo, with more than 200 Indian nationals safely returning home, India is a safe haven. , Afghan refugees reluctant to return, 'it's all over': Afghan MP expelled from Kabul, breaks down after landing in India:

Don’t be a hit wicket In Punjab politics, the danger of Navjyot Singh Sidhu becoming a ‘hit wicket’ has increased. The party leadership is not happy with the internal affairs of the state after Sidhu became the president. Just a month and a half ago, when he was made the state Congress president despite Captain Amarinder Singh’s objections, the message was clear that the Congress leadership preferred him over the captain and the party would like to move forward under his leadership. In the future. After becoming president, Sidhu was in the mood to ‘self-goal’. His advisers’ statements put the entire party on the defensive, but the MLA-minister case against the captain did a lot of damage to Sidhu’s image. It seems to have been established in Delhi that his priority after becoming President is not to bring the party back to power there. He is throwing all his strength against the captain. This is the reason why the so-called central leadership did not consider it necessary to pay proper attention to this alleged rebellion. Considering the role of the central leadership, the rebel MLAs also loosened their role. Now he’s more concerned with saving his ticket than deleting the captain. He is showing his loyalty to the central leadership. State in-charge Harish Rawat’s statement that Sidhu has been given the post of state president does not mean that the entire Congress has been handed over to him. It has also been clarified that the election will be contested under the leadership of Capt. Amarinder Singh. There is nothing to change the face. Manish Tiwari also tweeted, “Even if we sigh, we are infamous, even if they kill, there is no discussion.” This is also being considered against Sidhu. READ Also Bihar News: Sivan Police Reveals Convict Killed In Food Bill Dispute In Hotel Owner Banka Bhagat Murder Case

PK behind the scenes Recently, Women’s Congress president Sushmita Deo decided to leave the Congress and join the TMC. The TMC could make him the face of the party in Tripura, such news also came through the media. Well these things are now obsolete. There is a fresh discussion about how Sushmita Dev got her way in TMC. According to reports, Prashant Kishor may have announced his retirement from the election management business after the Bengal elections, but he is still Mamata Banerjee’s assistant behind the scenes. Especially with a view to expanding the TMC and building its national image. Sushmita Deo is said to have entered TMC through her. These days, Mamata Banerjee is holding discussions with some influential leaders from several other states in the Northeast, with Prashant Kishor also being called her coach. Akhil Gogoi, who was the face of the anti-CAA movement in Assam and won the election from jail, recently met Mamata Banerjee. He also said that the alliance of regional parties under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee was to oust the BJP from power at the Center in 2024. There has been talk since then that he too could join the TMC and become the face of the party in Assam. Prashant Kishor Some parties of Hindi speaking states and their leaders have started talking about Mamata.

Reason for coming to UP Maharashtra MLA and Samajwadi Party’s state unit president Abu Asim Azmi is camping in Uttar Pradesh these days. Meeting workers, touring various districts. Although he is originally from UP, he has made Mumbai his workplace for a long time. It is now known as Mumbai in Uttar Pradesh. There is a lot of talk these days about why she is so active in UP politics. It is said that till now Azam Khan was the Muslim face of the Samajwadi Party. He has been in jail since the Yogi government came to power, now with only six months left till the UP elections. Muslims are also angry at the Samajwadi Party for not making Azam’s arrest a political issue. He left them on their own terms. In such a situation the socialist leadership had to find a Muslim face who could fill the gap of Azam in the state, as well as help end the resentment created among the Muslims. In such a situation, Abu Asim has been called from Maharashtra and asked to camp till the UP elections. Now it remains to be seen whether Abu Asim will be able to replace Azam in UP. This time, the challenge for the Samajwadi Party in the state regarding Muslim votes has also increased as Owaisi’s party is going to contest elections there. He has promised to contest at least 100 seats. She intends to form an alliance with Omprakash Rajbhar’s party. On the other hand, Muslim leaders of the UP unit of the Samajwadi Party are seen questioning why they were not trusted. READ Also Kabul airport attack: 'We will not forgive terrorists, we will find and kill them', US President Joe Biden says of Kabul attack

While the JDU National Council passed a resolution saying, “We have no claim for the PM’s job, the risk of Navjot Singh Sidhu becoming a ‘hit wicket’ in Punjab politics has increased.” Is Prashant Kishor behind Sushmita Dev leaving Congress and joining TMC? Has Maharashtra MLA and Samajwadi Party state unit president Abu Asim Azmi camped in UP? Talk about it today in this issue of Pure Politics ….