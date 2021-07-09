Rajasthan News: Saawariya Seth Temple Chittorgarh May: In this Krishna Dham of Mewar, people make God their business partner, offering crores every month

Traders may have heard of partnerships by now, but what would you call God if he were made an equal partner in business? Yes, we are talking about Savra Seth at Krishnadham Mandafia in Chitragad district. Devotees do business by making them their business partners, which is why it is important for them to earn crores of rupees every month from their shop to prove that they are Seth’s Seth.

Thus Savanlia Seth was established here

According to legend, when Aurangzeb’s Mughal army was destroying temples, the idols came to the notice of the Mughal soldiers when they reached Mewar state. In such a situation, Saint Dayaram, inspired by God, dug a pit under a banyan tree in the roof of Bagund-Bhadsauda and buried these idols. Then in the course of time, the world of Saint Dayaram passed away. Bholaram Gurjar, a resident of Mandafia village, had a dream that 4 idols were buried in the ground in the roof of Bhadsoda-Bagund. It was all so beautiful. Seeing this news spread everywhere, people from all around started arriving at the scene. The largest of the four idols was then unanimously taken to Bhadsoda village. This temple is the oldest temple so it is known as Sanvaliya Seth Ancient Temple.

There was a small temple 6 decades ago

It is believed that Lord Krishna himself assumed the form of Sanvaliya Seth to worship Nanibai. His reputation in business life is such that people form their business partners to grow their business. About 6 decades ago, there used to be a small temple of Sanvaliya Seth in Mandafia, where an average of Rs. Reserves also continued to rise. As the splendor of Sanwalia Seth increased, more attention was paid to the expansion of the temple as more money was withdrawn from the store than expected. As a result, the old temple was replaced by the Akshardham temple in Ahmedabad.

Devotees come from many places

Today millions of devotees come here from different parts of the country including Mewar, Malwa, Gujarat. A temple board has been set up for the management of this temple, in which additional district collectors have been given permanent posts as administrative officers. According to the Temple Board Act, 16 villages in the temple area have a provision to use the money received in the form of prasada for public benefit.