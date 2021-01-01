Rajasthan News: Shatir thief arrested in Jalore

Highlights The case came to light in the Kotwali police station area of ​​Jalore

The thief of millions for fun and entertainment was caught

Theft of jewelery worth Rs 25 lakh has been revealed

Arrest of a high-ranking Nakabjan

Dilip Dudi



Jalore.A major theft has been uncovered in Sai Vihar Colony of RIICO Phase III in Kotwali police station area of ​​Jalore district of Rajasthan. Police have arrested an accused here in February and a burglary of around Rs 25 lakh has been uncovered in a house. According to District Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh, a major robbery took place at Kotwali Police Station Halka, in which the theft of gold and silver jewelery worth about Rs 25 lakh was taken seriously by the police team and the incident was uncovered.

17 cases filed against the accused

According to police, the accused Kishan alias Gunga son of Jagdish Mali Ra. Ramdev Colony, Jalore Hall near Shankar Vatika, Ratanpura Road, Jalore were arrested. The accused is a high-profile robber and vehicle thief, who has also committed several crimes in the past. A total of 17 cases have been registered against accused Kishan alias Gunga in various police stations. Police have been remanded for investigation and recovery of items from the accused in connection with other incidents.

The lock of the main gate was broken and the jewelry was stolen

According to the police, on February 27, 2021, an unidentified thief broke the lock of the main gate at Pukhraj Chaudhary’s house near Sai Vihar Colony in the third phase at Jalore with an iron bar and stole gold and silver jewelery. A police squad was formed to uncover about Rs 25 lakh. The team searched for the rake for 06 months for the rogue and evil nature of Nakabjan / thief accused Kishan alias Gunga. The accused was in judicial custody at Jodhpur Central Jail after the incident. After the team collected all the evidence, the accused was arrested on bail after the investigation case was uncovered.

Police said several charges have been filed against the accused.

The accused Kishan alias Gunga is an addict of cunning and funny nature, who cleverly walks away from Jalore town on the charge of extortion so that the police do not suspect him. Has been committing crimes for a long time, in connection with which robbery / theft cases have been registered in various police stations.