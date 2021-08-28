Rajasthan News: Video of abduction in Bhilwara goes viral: Wife remarries, then husband sues her

A video about how criminals are becoming fearless in the state is going viral on social media. This video is actually from Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. Here it is revealed through this video that a man was first kidnapped and shaved. After that, he was beaten and thrown unconscious on the side of the road. According to information received, the incident took place in Daulatgad village in Asind police station area of ​​the district on Monday.

Brutally beaten and left unconscious

In this case, Banwarilal Garg, a victim from Motipur Badla village, was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition, he said, adding that some people have an old enmity with Bhilwara’s Mirchi Mandi, who remarried his wife saying she was dead. He had kidnapped her. After the abduction, the men took him to a field in Daulatgad village, cut his hair and put on a necklace of slippers, hung him upside down in a well and beat him unconscious on the side of the road. I was later admitted to Asinand and later to the district hospital for treatment. The victim alleges that such an incident happened to her due to old enmity.

The victim says

The victim said that I have filed a case in the court against those who married my wife in another place. Here, the victim’s brother Gajendra Kumar Sharma has to say that his brother is being treated inhumanely. Initially, the villains did just that. At the same time, despite political pressure, doctors did not treat him at Asind’s state hospital. We have registered a case at Bhilwara Pratapnagar Police Station.

The police filed a case

“Based on the report of the victim’s brother, we have registered a case under the kidnapping and robbery clause,” Pratapnagar police officer Rajendra Godara said. We have arrested three people in this case. The investigation initially found that the accused appeared to be the brother-in-law of the victim youth. He and his family kidnapped and beat him out of enmity. Because the victim’s wife has been separated for three-four years and a lawsuit is pending between them. The accused also said that he sent wrong messages on the phone about them, which led to her attack. On the question of the goods of the shoes, the police officer said that the shoes are seen in the photo. We are investigating.