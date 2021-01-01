Remember the quota will have to be increased

Veda Pratap Vedic

There is a terrible unconstitutional campaign going on in India and no party or leader has the courage to oppose it. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other major party leaders approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a nationwide census. Modi listened intently, but did not tell them anything. Someone should ask the proponents of caste census whether it is written in the Indian Constitution that castes should be counted or reservation should be given to castes? Article 46 of the Constitution is written to give special incentives to those sections which are educationally and financially weak.

Compulsory schedule

The name of any caste is not mentioned in the constitution. The word ‘Scheduled Castes’ has certainly been used, but can anyone tell if there is any caste called ‘Scheduled Castes’ in the country? The word ‘scheduled’ is a new coin. This was the obligation of the framers of the constitution. He did not have accurate statistics of illiteracy and poverty in the country. So, in the absence of accurate statistics, they made a large schedule of all those castes, even if they were well-educated people like Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and rich people like Jagjivan Ram.

In 1955, the Chairman of the Backwardness Commission, Kaka Kalekar, in his report to the President, wrote that it was impossible to determine backwardness on the basis of caste. Regarding the reservation, he wrote, “The measures we have suggested are worse than the disease.” Instead of giving special privileges to the illiterate and the poor, a handful of people in this class started getting reservations in a few hundred government jobs. Now that the caste census is being demanded, the real purpose is to somehow increase the 50 per cent reservation limit in government jobs.

What the Supreme Court has said about giving 50 per cent reservation is for the backward classes. Therefore, the backward classes must be counted! Where did the caste come from? Reservations should be made for any uneducated and low income family. Its basis is not birth, it is needed. If there is a so-called upper caste family and they are deprived of basic amenities, they should be given reservation, but if someone is of so-called lower caste and are rich and well educated, why give reservation to them?

How many people will benefit from reservations in government jobs? If we want to do justice to the millions of backward brothers, why not give them 70-80% reservation in education and medicine? If they get free education and medical care, they will not be at your mercy for jobs. They will get jobs, do business and make India powerful based on their quality.

If a caste census is conducted, it could be extremely dangerous for Indian democracy. Dr. Ambedkar and Dr. Lohia took the initiative to eradicate casteism, its poison will spread to every particle of the country. The dream of an egalitarian society will be shattered. 74 years of modernity will be carried. There will be such discrimination between high and low among the children of the country at home. Hatred for each other will increase. If caste equality is strong, the backward castes will have to live as deprived and oppressed in every non-government sector. Let us remember Dr. Lohia’s statement that ‘the biggest cause of India’s decline is the caste system.’

Caste consciousness will dominate the national consciousness of the country. Our leaders have to cast a large number of votes in the name of their caste. The chair for them is Brahma. Everything else is a lie. Now provincial elections are imminent. All parties are salivating for big votes. Elections will come and go but they will leave deep scars of caste.

The wounds of this caste will be a blow to national unity. National unity is paramount, but ethnicity is so terrible that it can tear apart religious unity. In 1947, India was divided into two parts under the name of Dharma. Now how many pieces will there be in the name of caste?

Somewhere upper, somewhere lower

There are about 20,000 castes and sub-castes among Hindus. If their tribes, surnames, clans, tribals, etc. were counted, their number was about 50 lakhs. There is no caste in Islam, but Muslims in India are also victims of casteism. Even our Sikhs and Christians are not exempt from this. Apart from this, the caste census cannot be done in real sense, because the caste going higher in one province is the same as the caste in another province. There is a longing that some classes who call themselves Brahmins, Rajputs and Vaishyas should also be included in the backward classes. So that they too can clean their hands on the reservation rows.

It would be better if the Modi government sticks to his call. In 2010, at the request of the ‘Meri Jati Hindustani Andolan’, the Manmohan-Sonia government suspended the caste census midway. Not only that, when the Modi government came to power in 2014, the data collected was not even allowed to be published. He still has to show the same perseverance. She has to tell her activists that she will not let the idea of ​​national unity of Hindutva get shattered and tell the Congressmen that just as Gandhi and Nehru stopped the caste census from the British government in 1931, they still consider it unjust. Congress celebrated ‘Census Boycott Day’ on 11 January 1931. Why is he silent on this issue now?

(The author is the promoter of ‘Meri Jati Hindustani’ movement)