Satish Chandra Mishra’s wife will help Brahmin women, find out who are BSP’s ‘Trump card’ Kalpana Mishra

In its drive to attract Brahmins, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is now turning its attention to women in the Brahmin community. BSP MP Kalpana Mishra is leading the campaign. Addressing women’s ‘enlightened class councils’, Kalpana is busy preparing to bring women from the Brahmin community into the BSP’s fold. However, in the meantime, a question also arises as to whether Kalpana is going to join active politics as she is only supporting her husband Satichandra Mishra and the BSP in the election phase. Whatever the reason, one thing is for sure, the BSP’s move will definitely benefit the party in one way or another. Experts say that in the first meeting held in the capital, Lucknow, the idea that Mayawati was trying to prove that she is better than other party leaders in cultivating Brahmin women, clearly impressed Satish Chandra Mishra, who is second in the BSP. Visible. Kalpana, who married Satish Chandra Mishra on December 4, 1980, studied law like her husband, but later started taking care of the family.

Kalpana is a resident of Dimple’s parliamentary constituency Kalpana, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party registrar Mulayam Singh Yadav and wife of Dimple Yadav’s constituency Kannauj resident SP president Akhilesh Yadav, received her primary education from Kannauj. He later obtained his law degree from Kanpur. The idea of ​​caring for an entire family of one son and four daughters does not appear in political circles for the first time. Earlier in 2007, when the BSP had organized programs to cultivate Brahmins, some such programs had shown imagination.

Kalpana showed her point of view in the very first showEarlier, speaking at a conclave held at her residence in the capital Lucknow, Kalpana said that during the Mayawati regime, our daughters and sisters could go out late at night. Kalpana Mishra said that today there is an atmosphere of chaos everywhere in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that people from the Brahmin community were being killed in police encounters.

Kalpana could become BSP’s star campaignerAccording to sources, Mayawati may include Kalpana among her star campaigners. Besides, it is possible that the responsibility should be given to Kalpana by setting up a BSP women’s wing. However, the BJP says that this math of cultivating Brahmins will not be useful to the BSP. BJP Yuva Morcha state president Nitin Mittal said the people know the character and face of the BSP, which has always tried to keep Brahmins away from the mainstream. She will not fall into the hands of the BSP.

BJP said – people are with usNitin said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked on the principle of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas without looking at caste and religion. Along with security, BJP has created a sense of confidence among women. In such a situation, the people will once again take the BJP to the throne of power in the coming elections. “In the same way that our central and state governments have worked for the development of the people, we will maintain the trust of the people after the formation of the government in 2022,” he said.