shivraj singh chauhan ne fodi mataki: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrates Janmashtami, pot boils as Gopal, wife Sadhana Singh makes videos, see beautiful pictures

Janmashtami celebrations at CM House, see Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s devotion in the video Janmashtami celebrations at CM House, see Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s devotion in the video

Shivraj sang hymns Bhajan program was started in CM House on the occasion of Janmashtami. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president VD Sharma and general secretary Suhas Bhagat were seen enjoying. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who loves bhajans, could not stop himself from going on stage. He reached the stage and took the mic and started singing. The video of the Chief Minister’s bhajan has gone viral.

Sadhana Singh was making the video At the same time, when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was singing a hymn, his wife was making a video of him. In the meantime everyone was enjoying the bhajan. Suhas Bhagat was also supporting Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the stage. People who are engrossed in devotion to Krishna are listening to bhajans for hours.

Nandlal’s swing After the birth of God, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan have made Nandlal Swing. Meanwhile, most of the people present there saw Nandlal shaking. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has prayed for the law on this occasion. Apart from this, prasada has also been distributed to the devotees who came to the Chief Minister’s Bhavan. READ Also Muslim man beats Zaheer Khan in Dewas: Man beats Zaheer Khan for selling toast in Dewas, incidents of hatred are on the rise in MP

Gopal Ban Fodi Matki Matki is broken every year on the occasion of Janmashtami in the CM House. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has broken the pot by becoming Gopal this time too. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s wife Sadhana Singh is seen pulling the Matki rope. To reach Matki, two young men stood CM Shivraj on his lap. He has since broken the pot.

Shiva and Sadhana seemed to be absorbed in devotion to Krishna Many forms of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife have been seen immersed in devotion to Krishna. The Janmashtami Festival is held every year at the CM House. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister wished Lord Krishna for peace and prosperity in the state.

In the time of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, different forms are seen. A grand function was organized at CM House on the occasion of Janmashtami. The event was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister’s family. The CM House had a festive atmosphere from the evening. Bhajan-kirtan continues. With the birth of God, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhana Singh became immersed in worship.