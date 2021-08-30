Shrikrushna Janmashtami: Devotees celebrated Lord Krishna’s birthday in Mathura

Janmashtami was celebrated in various temples in Mathura on Monday. At 12 o’clock on Monday night, a curtain was drawn in front of the image of Radhakrishna wearing Harichandrika in the Bhagwat Bhavan temple, the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, and the temple premises resounded with Kanha’s chanting. Thakur ji was anointed in the temple for more than half an hour with milk, curd, ghee, bura, honey and many medicines. After this, Thakur Ji’s Mangala Aarti was completed.Kanha, which is included in the Silver Lotus, was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, bura, honey and Panchamrit made from divine medicines. Meanwhile, artificial rain of flowers began to fall from the sky. After Mahabhishek, Kanhaiya’s makeup arti was done. This round of this supernatural vision of the birth of Lord Krishna continued till half past one in the night.

The protocol related to Kovid-1 to was mostly ignored and most of the devotees were seen not wearing masks or observing social distance. Earlier, devotees thronged the birthplace of Lord Krishna in the early hours of the morning and as the day progressed, so did Vrindavan. The festival was celebrated in three temples in Vrindavan throughout the day.

Hundreds of devotees gathered at the Dwarkadhish temple

Kapil Sharma, Secretary, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sanstha, said, “Devotees danced in the courtyard of Shri Krishna Janmasthan as a melodious tune was played on the shahnai on the occasion of Janmashtami.” Rakesh Tiwari, public relations officer of the temple, said that hundreds of devotees were present at the Dwarkadhish temple for the anointing of the deity.



Ritual longer than 3 hours

The ‘Abhishek’ at the Radha Raman Temple lasted for more than three hours and was solemnly performed by priests Padmanabh Goswami, Shrivatsa Goswami, Dinesh Chandra Goswami and Om Goswami.



Mahabhishek of Thakurji

Dinesh Chandra Goswami said that a total of 27 quintals of curd, milk, honey, khandasari, ghee and medicinal plants were offered to Krishna. After the anointing ceremony, the feet were distributed among the residents of Vrindavan and devotees from various places.



Holi was played with turmeric and curd

Holi was played with a mixture of turmeric and curd during the anointing at the Radha Damodar temple. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said Janmashtami was celebrated in other temples in Nandgaon, Govardhan, Baldev, Jatipura, Barsana, Vrindavan and Mathura and no untoward incident took place during the period.

Nandotsav will be celebrated in all the temples

On Tuesday morning, Nandotsav will be celebrated in all the temples of Braj, including the birthplace of Lord Krishna. A special center of attraction for devotees will be the Gokul Temple, where a special Nandotsava program will be organized.

The procession started from Brijwasi Jhula, the birthplace of Shri Krishna