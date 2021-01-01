Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk: Black Hawk at Kandahar Governor’s Office Video Viral: Black Hawk helicopter lands at Kandahar Governor’s office, watch video

For the first time since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a Black Hawk helicopter has landed at Kandahar’s governor’s house. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media. People are asking the question, who is flying this helicopter? Are the Taliban fighters trending enough to fly America’s most famous helicopter? Earlier, Taliban fighters were seen in several videos and pictures with Afghan army helicopters and ships.The Taliban control the governor’s house in Kandahar. In such a scenario, American soldiers are less likely to fly helicopters. If there is a Taliban at the bottom, there is no point in the US landing a helicopter. In such a situation, if a Taliban fighter is flying a helicopter equipped with the latest technology, it is a matter of concern for the whole world.

The United States has provided the helicopter to Afghan forces

The United States has provided billions of dollars in weapons to Afghan forces during the war on terror. These included aircraft, Amber EMB 314 Super Tucans light aircraft, Black Hawk helicopters, MD-530F helicopters, Cessna 208 ships, Bell UH-1 helicopters. All are now in Taliban hands. However, experts say the Taliban do not have the capability to blow them up.

The United States, which is repeating the history of the Vietnam War in Afghanistan, had to leave Saigon in the same way 46 years ago.

What are American officials saying?

The Taliban may have seized the helicopters and ships, U.S. officials said. However, they cannot be blown up without maintenance. These helicopters and planes of the Afghan Air Force will remain on the ground without maintenance and only showpieces. But, the latest video has raised concerns around the world.

US $28 billion weapons with Taliban

US officials claim that the Taliban have seized about 28 28 billion worth of weapons since the occupation of Afghanistan. The weapons were provided by the United States to Afghan forces between 2002 and 2017. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the weapons, which were not destroyed, were now in Taliban hands.

