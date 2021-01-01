syro malabar chuch letter: Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala: ‘A group of diasus is trying to trap girls …’ – Siro Malabar Church in Kerala issues a circular on alleged cheaters with the intention of trapping girls and women

Highlights Pala Diasos is in Kerala, a letter written by a bishop

The letter said a group was targeting girls associated with the diaspora

Young men caught calling 16 to 22 year old girls

Dias asked the girls in his area to be alert

Kottayam

The bishop of Pala Dias of Siro-Malabar Church in Kerala has written a letter to his bishop’s pastors. In the letter, he writes that some groups of people are trying to seduce girls from diasporic families, beware of them. Bishop Mar Joseph Kalrangat did not mention the real intentions of these groups or express a desire to proceed with the complaint in a letter dated 28 August.

This letter is also important because a few months ago, Pala Diasos raised his voice against the issue of ‘Love Jihad’. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has consistently said that ‘love jihad’ exists in the state.

Contact local representatives

Dios, meanwhile, did not reveal much about the group trying to seduce the girls. However, the bishop said in the letter that the group has come up with a new strategy to meet the girls as former pastors of their parish. For this, they first contact a representative of the local organization or a reputed person in the area. Let the person believe that he was the priest of the inhabitants of this area.

This is how girls approach

After the assurance, the person says he is currently abroad. She wants to present a paper abroad and needs the feedback of young girls. By saying that, he gets the contact numbers of the girls. He then tells the respectable person to call the girls and tells them that he will call in five minutes.

The initial conversation with the girls completely changes the style and topic of conversation, the letter said. The bishop urges all clergy to alert their traveling families to such efforts.

Victims of 16 to 22 year old girls

Meanwhile, Father Joseph Thadathil, vice-president of Pala Dios, said such incidents have occurred in the last three-four months and many girls have suffered trauma. He also said the callers are looking for contacts of girls aged 16-22.



‘I will report any problem’

The father said he was not sure if the motive for the call was religious, drugs or sex. He said the church wants to make its members aware of such issues. If the problem persists, we may request an inquiry.

