Taliban on US defeat: Taliban spokesman Jabihullah Mujahid says US defeat lesson for other attackers

Taliban fighters have taken control of the entire Kabul airport since the last American troops returned from Afghanistan. Taliban leaders are celebrating the humiliating defeat of superpower America in a nearly 20-year war. Taliban spokesman Jabiullah Mujahid, who arrived at Kabul airport to review the dawn of “independence”, said the US defeat was a message to other militants.Jabiullah said that this is a historic occasion and our country is now an ‘independent and sovereign nation’. He congratulated all Afghan citizens on the victory. A Taliban spokesman also said that “we want to build good relations with the United States and the rest of the world.” We welcome diplomatic relations with all. Jabiullah said that this is a victory for all of us.“We no longer doubt that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is an independent and sovereign nation,” he said. Jabiullah said the Americans could not achieve their goals through military intervention. A Taliban spokesman claimed that they would defend freedom and Islamic values. Earlier, the Taliban’s Qatar-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen had called it independence.

Suhail Shaheen tweeted late Monday night, ‘Last night at 12pm (Afghanistan time) the last American soldier returned from Afghanistan. Our country has got complete independence. Thank God. A heartfelt thank you to all the countrymen. With this, the Taliban now has complete control over the whole of Afghanistan except the Panjshir Valley.

Entered with a bag of dollars … Then the US withdrew from Afghanistan, these pictures will continue to haunt the ‘superpower’

There was peace on the streets of the capital, Kabul

As the Taliban celebrate across the country, there is peace on the streets of the capital, Kabul. According to Al Jazeera, this is a historic victory for the Taliban. The Taliban has always made statements about their fight against foreign powers in Afghanistan, calling them against their sovereignty. The report says that with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the country’s new rulers will now have to answer a number of questions.

