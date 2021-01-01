Target Karnataka’s Taliban: Karnataka News: BJP general secretary tells AIMIM to Karnataka’s Taliban, Owaisi says – CT Ravi is just a child

Highlights Owaisi has called BJP general secretary CT Ravi a child

Ravi had said that Owaisi’s party was the Taliban in Karnataka

Taliban not acceptable in Kalburgi municipal elections: BJP leader

Bangalore

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi has given Taliban status to Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM. He says AIMIM is like the Taliban in Karnataka. Owaisi has strongly responded to the BJP leader. Calling CT Ravi a child, Owaisi said his statement was childish. He knows nothing about international politics.

BJP leader CT Ravi made the remarks while answering a question on Kalburgi municipal elections on Tuesday. He said the issues of Taliban, AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) were common. The Taliban will not be accepted in Kalburgi.

Will BJP ban Taliban?

Owaisi has taken revenge on the BJP leader’s statement. He said- ‘CT Ravi is still young. He has no idea of ​​international politics. Owaisi questioned whether the BJP would ban the Taliban under the Unlawful Activities (Prohibition) Act (UAPA).

Municipal elections BJP government’s ordeal

Significantly, due to the Corona epidemic, municipal elections in Kalburgi have been postponed several times. The election will now be held on September 3 and the results will be announced on September 6. The elections in Kalburagi, Hubbali-Dharwad and Belagavi are a litmus test for the new Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka. The BJP is contesting this election for the first time under the leadership of the Bommai government. It is believed that there will be a direct battle between the BJP and the Congress in these three places.

