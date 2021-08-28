Tej Pratap Yadav on Lalu Yadav: Tej Pratap told Lalu Yadav about the God of the poor and the users

A statue of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav with a wheel in his hand is going viral on social media. According to information received, the picture has been shared on the Facebook page of Lalu K Lal and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. It is written in this post- ‘Lord of the poor’. However, users have reacted strongly to this post. Questions have been raised over Lalu Yadav being called the ‘God of the poor’. Find out what users said on this post …Tej Pratap Yadav has a lot of respect for his father Lalu Yadav. Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly. He also held a special function at his residence on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday to keep in touch with Lalu Yadav via video call. Meanwhile, a photo of Lalu Yadav with Chakra was shared on the second Lalu Tej Pratap Yadav Facebook page on Tuesday. According to sources, this is just Tejpratap Yadav’s social media page.Also read: – First Bhajan Sandhya, then Pooja… Tejpratap Janmashtami appeared in this style, father Lalu Yadav also joined the video call

This picture of Lalu Yadav is going viral

In this post, it was written with a picture of Lalu Yadav – ‘Lord of the poor.’ In which Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Rabadi Devi and RJD are mentioned. So far, there have been more than 745 comments on this post made on Tuesday. Also 63 shares have been made. More than three thousand people have responded to this.

READ Also Woman beats tempo driver friend: Video of woman beats tempo driver friend with slippers goes viral on social media RJD controversy: ‘We were in the chamber, Jagda Babu used to visit my nephew’, Tej Pratap said – no one stays in the party after being insulted

See how users reacted ….

However, many users have raised questions about Lalu Yadav writing ‘God of the poor’ in the post. A user named Raj Kumar Suneja wrote- ‘Why the God of the poor … Those who believe in God ate fodder for the rights of the poor animals …’

Another user Vikas Rai wrote – ‘What a good joke is the messiah of the poor’. Another user wrote – ‘God made by playing with the faith of the poor’.

Tejaswi went to Delhi across Lalu’s family to stay in Tej Pratap’s public court?

Lalu is in Delhi, when will Patna Tejaswi Yadav update

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is out on bail in the fodder scam case, is currently in Delhi. However, he waited a long time to return to Patna. Meanwhile, Tejaswi Yadav has said that Lalu Yadav is already in good health and I think he will come to Bihar soon. Tejaswi said on Tuesday that Lalu Yadav’s condition was slowly improving. You may have seen that it was Janmashtami on Monday, it was celebrated with our sister who lives in Delhi, when Lalu ji had gone there. I think he will come to Bihar soon.

