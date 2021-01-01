The vaccine can now be grown in the field

In the near future, people will also start taking their vaccine doses in the form of food. The idea of ​​a plant-based vaccine is shocking, but it is not new. Research in this regard has been going on for the last several years. Some scientists think that we should try harder to develop plant based vaccines. Faster-Bovendo and Gary Cobinger, two researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, wrote in the journal Science that such a vaccine could be developed through “nuclear farming.” In this method the DNA is kept in the plant cell, which makes the protein. This cell is used to make vaccines. The world is currently battling the corona virus. Vaccines are being developed to protect people from the virus. Scientists are also involved in the search for more effective vaccines. They are trying to develop a comprehensive vaccine that is effective against all types of corona viruses. In this effort, some scientists have begun research on alternative varieties of vaccines. Faster-Bovendo and Cobinger in their research say that the development of a plant-based vaccine is a very good approach.

This vaccine is usually made in the bacterial system. Such systems are called bioreactors. The production cost of such vaccines is very high. In 1986, scientists proposed nuclear farming as an alternative to organic production. For this, scientists only need greenhouse setups, which are much cheaper than bioreactors. Researchers say that plant-based vaccines will be cheaper and have other benefits. One big advantage is that there will not be much focus on finding resources to create such a vaccine. Vaccines can be prepared in field crops instead of in bioreactors. The second major benefit comes from the nature of the plants themselves. Plants cannot be infected by human microorganisms. In addition, previous research shows that plant-based vaccines produce stronger immunity than vaccines developed by other methods. Plant-based vaccines are more likely to be developed than conventional methods. Another advantage is that in some cases plant-based vaccines can be given directly as a food product.

Such a vaccine is currently being developed to treat gout. Gouache is caused by the accumulation of fatty substances in certain parts of the body, such as the liver and spleen. The accumulation of these substances increases the size of these organs. Fatty substances also accumulate in the bone tissue, which weakens the bones and increases the risk of fractures. The production of an enzyme called glucoserebrosidase, used in the treatment of gout disease, occurs in the cell culture of carrots. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an egg-based method is used to make flu vaccines. This method is 70 years old. Vaccine candidates are introduced into the fertilized eggs of viral hens. These eggs should be in the army for several days to replicate the virus. The viral fluid is removed from the egg. The vaccine is made from this liquid. Before the outbreak of the corona epidemic in the world, testing of the third phase of the plant-based vaccine for influenza had begun, and the results were encouraging. Currently, a research team is also working on a plant-based vaccine for Covid-19. Scientists say government agencies responsible for drug regulation need to understand the benefits of plant-based vaccines so that appropriate guidelines can be developed for their adoption.