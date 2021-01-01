UP Politics: Mukhtar Ansari’s brother joins SP, BJP targets, ‘What is this relationship called?’ – BJP criticizes Samajwadi Party for joining Mukhtar Ansari Brothers Party

The BJP has targeted the brother of Mafia MLA Mukhtar Ansari to join the SP. BJP tweeted and wrote that Akhilesh is following what he will do to get power. After the inclusion of Mafia Mukhtar’s family in the SP, the public is watching what socialism you are talking about. The goons are going to be heavy once again with the goons. Recently, Ansari’s elder brother Sibgatullah Ansari has joined the SP along with his supporters.The BJP has posted a video of several mafias being linked to each other and has asked the question, what is this relationship called? Releasing a 2 minute 18 second video, the party said, “Mukhtar Ansari, Atik Ahmed, Ram Vriksh Yadav, Sibgatullah Ansari are just a few names. ‘

The BJP alleged that Mukhtar Ansari got so much freedom during the SP regime that a fish pond was dug in the jail where he was lodged. The BJP has claimed that the officer who took police action against Mafia Mukhtar was harassed during the SP regime. The BJP has questioned that Ram Vriksh Yadav in the Jawahar Bagh incident had made a mess by collecting a large number of weapons. Who caused the hopeful and innocent police to lose their lives? ‘

Responding to the allegations, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The relationship between BJP and criminals is well known. Law and order has deteriorated in UP. Crime is happening here every day. BJP people have met them. BJP is with criminals and criminals. Akhilesh Yadav has never promoted anyone.” Not given.

We will tell you that the SP is making a lot of noise for the Assembly elections in UP. The party may have included Mafia Mukhtar Ansari’s elder brother Sibgatullah Ansari, but the BSP is still refusing to allow MLA Mukhtar Ansari and MP Afzal Ansari to join the party. The Ansari brothers are said to have influenced about 10 places in Purvanchal.

