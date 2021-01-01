uttar pradesh news: UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party advocates will open a ‘poll’ of law and order of Yogi government, Sankalp Yatra is starting – Consider Samajwadi Party’s Constitution Sankalp Yatra in view of 2022 elections

The Samajwadi Party has been active in the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. To strengthen its vote bank, the SP is constantly making new plans. Recently, the SP had announced a statewide Janadesh Yatra from September 1, but before that, the SP will launch a statewide Save the Constitution Sankalp Yatra from Tuesday.With the help of this yatra, the campaign will be run by the Samajwadi Party’s Vakil Sabha of UP. In this, the general public will be made aware of the chaos and growing crisis due to the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government.

‘Save the Constitution Sankalp Yatra’ will start from Vakil Sabha

From Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party’s Vakil Shakha, i.e. Vakil Sabha, will start a statewide Save the Constitution Sankalp Yatra. During the visit, a large number of lawyers from the state will visit the general public and make them aware of the bad law and order situation in UP. Led by Samajwadi Vakil Sabha state president Pradeep Kumar Advocate, the yatra will help the SP target the Yogi government of UP and make people aware of the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and the constitutional crisis that arises from it. The Samajwadi Party will organize programs related to this yatra in various districts of UP.



Many districts of UP will be covered in 5 days during the trip

Events related to Sankalp Yatra will be organized in 8 phases in different districts of UP. The procession will start from Lucknow on August 31 and end on September 4 after reaching Meerut. According to the list released by the SP office, the Save the Constitution Sankalp Yatra will start on August 31 from today in Lucknow.

After this, it will reach Bijnor, Amroha via Moradabad on September 01. Sambhal and Saharanpur on September 02, Saharanpur to Shamli, Kairana and Muzaffarnagar on September 03, Muzaffarnagar to Baghpat and Meerut on September 04.

